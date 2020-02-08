Lingfield takes early check | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLfb345f6e37fe1b305578da4ac943f76811% %MINIFYHTMLfb345f6e37fe1b305578da4ac943f76812%







Tuesday's meeting in Lingfield, with Surrey National, is subject to inspection at 11 am on Sunday.

The course is currently heavy and impossible to track with more rainfall forecasts of between 12 and 20 millimeters on Sunday and more rains on Monday.

The Ciara storm could also cause damage on Sunday with the notification of an amber warning.

The course employee, George Hill, tweeted: "HEAVY (currently you can not run). INSPECTION on Sunday at 11 am due to the forecast. Rain of 3.5 mm during the night. Forecast: Rain from dawn on Sunday morning (a total of 12-20 mm is expected) at night. Showers are expected again on Monday (2-5 mm). @LingfieldPark ".