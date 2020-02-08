Lili Reinhart responds while her program & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; is accused of contributing to body image problems

%MINIFYHTMLdece2be68d8a54d42b0cdd6923cc7f7911% %MINIFYHTMLdece2be68d8a54d42b0cdd6923cc7f7912%

The dramatic television series for teenagers CW based on Archie Comics is criticized for portraying unrealistic body images that could lead young people to suffer body image problems.

Lili reinhart she is "intimidated" when she compares her body with hers "Riverdale"delivery partners.

The 23-year-old actress, who plays Betty Cooper on the show, responded to a fan who tweeted by asking why everyone on the US television show. UU. They have "perfectly chiseled bodies," and the viewer continues: "Don't you think. TV shows like this one aimed at teenagers are contributing to unrealistic body image problems?

Responding, Lili insisted that I didn't want anyone to feel ashamed of the CW program, and explained: "Actually, not everyone in this program is perfectly chiseled. I even sometimes feel intimidated by the physicist of my castmates who around me". make bra / underwear scenes. "

"I have felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on television, how they should be. But I have reached an agreement with my body and I am not the type of person you would see walking in one during the week of fashion. I have bigger breasts, I have cellulite on my thighs / butt, and my stomach sticks out instead of curling. "

Lili continued telling the fan he feels an "obligation" to "be strong and show confidence in myself, looking like me."

"And I want other young women to watch my body on television and feel comfortable because I am not a size 0. And I don't have the perfect shape of an hourglass," he said. "This industry struggles with the precise representation of female and male bodies. So I congratulate the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right and authentic direction (Charli Howard is my favorite role model)."

Charli Howard She is a large British model and body activist.