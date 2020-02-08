Lil Wayne's daughter approves her dad's fiance La & # 39; Tecia

%MINIFYHTML5f3bffe892bfe1298f9abf86b05ae3f811% %MINIFYHTML5f3bffe892bfe1298f9abf86b05ae3f812%

Instagram

Reginae Carter loves her future stepmother while talking about the Instagram model on social media just a few days after the rapper made public with his fiancee.

Up News Info –

little Waynethe daughter of Reginae Carter he loves his future stepmother The & # 39; Tecia Thomas. Reginae showed her approval by leaving a favorable comment on an Instagram photo posted by her father's fiancee.

"Beautiful (heart-eyed emojis)," Reginae commented, to which La & # 39; Tecia replied: "Thank you, lovely." It was an image of La & # 39; Tecia with a handkerchief on Louis Vuitton's head and showing his huge engagement ring.

%MINIFYHTML5f3bffe892bfe1298f9abf86b05ae3f813% %MINIFYHTML5f3bffe892bfe1298f9abf86b05ae3f814%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML5f3bffe892bfe1298f9abf86b05ae3f815% %MINIFYHTML5f3bffe892bfe1298f9abf86b05ae3f816%

It was rumored for the first time that Lil Wayne got engaged to La & # 39; Tecia Thomas in 2019. When she flaunted her new diamond ring on social media and one of her curious followers asked about it, she replied: "She is engaged ".

He later confirmed his relationship in his new album "Funeral." He rapped on a "plus size model" in a song called "Stop Playin With Me" and made reference to his native country when he called her "wife of Australia" in another song titled "Not Me".

The lovebirds were officially made public in Miami during the Super Bowl weekend when he celebrated the release of his new album.

On Instagram, La & # 39; Tecia has been promoting the rapper's new album since it was released on January 31. In one of the images he saw in a dark-colored outfit, the plus size model wrote a legend: "And … the F is for the funeral."

It will be Lil Wayne's second wedding. He was previously married to his high school girlfriend Toya Johnson, who is also the mother of her eldest daughter Reginae. They divorced in 2006 after two years of marriage.

The rap star has three other children with three different moms babies. His second son was born for the radio personality. Sarah Vivan, his third to the actress Lauren Londonand his room to the singer Nivea. Also knocked down women Trina but unfortunately he had a miscarriage.