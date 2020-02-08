Lil & # 39; Kim shaded for unrecognizable face while putting on makeup

%MINIFYHTML22ae7e855f3de4894894e4e5ee25cf6e11% %MINIFYHTML22ae7e855f3de4894894e4e5ee25cf6e12%

While some people are excited about their natural hair & # 39; beautiful & # 39 ;, many others are attacking the success creator & # 39; Crush on You & # 39; for looking so different in a new video than his old self after numerous plastic surgeries.

Lil & # 39; Kim undressed in a new Instagram Story video. In the clip taken by one of her classmates, the rapper was playing with her friends during an excursion in what looks like a restaurant.

The hit creator "Not Tonight (Ladies Night)", who was speechless, was shy when her friend approached the camera and asked her to open her mouth to play with the fun filter. "Don't do that," she told her friend while covering her mouth with her long hair, before finally giving up her friend's request.

Kim was not wearing a wig in the video, showing her natural hair. Perhaps to highlight its minimalist appearance that night, the video was subtitled with "natural beauty" and "the true queen of hair doesn't care."

After the video was posted online, some of his fans have been excited about his long crow locks. "Her hair is so beautiful," said one in the video. Another praised her, "Black women have real hair people."

But some others became sinister, and one pointed out that his hair is the "only thing left (of her) so natural". Another rhetorically asked: "Where is your natural face?" Another comment said: "We want to see your natural face and body. I don't care about your hair."

Disagreeing with the way he looks so different now than before, one asked, "Is it really Kim?" Another said similarly on Kim's face, "I would say that these two are not the same as Kim, I remember." Someone else wrote: "There is no disrespect, but why does it look like this now?"

Another user suggested that Kim's unrecognizable face is the result of "colorism and then self-loathing." Disappointed by the decision of the hip-hop star to have multiple plastic surgeries over the years, another intervened: "I would like her to also leave her natural face, she was beautiful as she was."

Fortunately for Kim, there were still some people who defended her. "Damn, it always has to be something negative. And everyone wonders why people have low self-esteem. You're beautiful Kim," one replied to those they hated.

Another explained why Kim began having plastic surgery: "She was verbally and physically abused. It's similar to the story of Michel & # 39; le. Michel's nose looks like this because Dre broke it several times. She had to undergo surgery to fix it. The same with Lil Kim. That's why I never find funny jokes. That woman has been through a lot of things. "