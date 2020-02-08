Libya: Geneva talks end endlessly in sight to fight | Libya News

The first round of talks between internationally recognized military representatives of the Libyan government and the military commander based in the east, Khalifa Haftar, with the goal of achieving a lasting ceasefire, has ended without progress, the UN said.

Five senior officials of the GNA, negotiated by the UN, and five others from the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar met this week in the Swiss city of Geneva. Amid renewed international efforts to end the conflict, which intensified in April when the eastern forces launched an offensive to seize the capital, Tripoli, of the GNA.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said in a statement on Saturday that it thanked both parties for agreeing to come to Geneva, as well as for their "high professional and positive spirit,quot; during the discussions.

The talks, which were mediated by the UN special envoy, Ghassan Salame, did not include face-to-face meetings.

On Thursday, Salame had reported "progress,quot; in the talks aimed at turning a fragile truce into a permanent ceasefire that would have included a supervisory role for the world body.

"Two days ago, Salame said there were some points of divergence," said Hoda Abdel-Hamid of Al Jazeera, reporting from Geneva. "I hoped they could reach some kind of agreement or middle ground, but that didn't happen."

Salame had issued a statement at that time, saying that two parties agreed on the need to continue to abide by the tremendous truce, as well as the need to preserve the sovereignty of Libya.

"The GNA said it was Haftar's forces (the ones that needed) to go back to the position before April 2019, basically to return to Benghazi, something that Haftar has not accepted," said Abdel-Hamid.

While the two sides agreed on the need to accelerate the return of internally displaced persons, especially in the areas of clashes, They did not come to a complete understanding of the best ways to achieve that goal.

At a summit in the German capital, Berlin, last month, the world powers pledged to end all foreign interference in the oil-rich country and maintain an arms embargo to help end the war.

But Salame said this week that the embargo was being violated with weapons, ammunition and foreign combatants who arrived to support both sides in the conflict.

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as by France and Russia. Meanwhile, Turkey is the main defender of the GNA.

Speaking from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, lamented that the conflict has been "aggravated,quot; by foreign intervention.

"With respect to Libya, it is clear that the crisis has been seriously aggravated by the presence of forces and equipment from many other countries, in clear violation of the Security Council mandate," said Guterres.

"I think we have to restore the sovereignty of international law and the conditions under which the decisions of the Security Council could be implemented and that countries must understand that their commitments to promote certain conflicts only increase the potential for action of terrorist groups." "