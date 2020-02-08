LeAnn Rimes covers the initiative & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; by Selena Gomez for the new Love Songs initiative

WENN / Avalon

After having released her LovE Sessions series with the disturbing interpretation, the singer of 'And It Feels Like' reveals his plan to release a version of a song 'which had a great moment' in the Grammys 2020.

LeAnn Rimes has launched a new weekly love song initiative just in time for Valentine's Day.

The singer plans to release a version of one of her favorite love songs every Friday, and has released her LovE Songs series with a simplified version of Selena Gomez"Lose You to Love Me," which reveals that she really connected with the song.

"& # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; is such a beautifully written and honest portrait of a woman who puts her heart first and the drastic process in which sometimes one has to go through to heal from a broken heart", Rimes tells Billboard. "It's the kind of beautiful ballad that you don't hear much in pop music anymore."

Rimes also plans to release his version of a song "which had a great time in the Grammys this year," as well as one of his favorite songs. Bon Iver songs

"It's basically a way to have fun with music," adds Rimes. "Love is a great topic to cover, and not everyone is in a relationship with a lover, so we cover all the bases, from falling in love to falling out of love.

"We keep it super simple, filming in our house. My husband has an incredible eye, so we organize it to film everything. Darrell Brown, my dear friend and creative partner, plays the piano. We usually learn and arrange the song just before filming. , so what you get is very crude and real. "