Kylie Jenner stuns with the mini dress Shimmery Tom Ford while sharing photos of her Playboy session

%MINIFYHTML9f0db1d43d83cb4277f2210088b039ac11% %MINIFYHTML9f0db1d43d83cb4277f2210088b039ac12%

Kylie Jenner stuns in new photos of Tom Ford and his previous Playboy session. Kylie was wearing a 2013 Tom Ford SS silver mini dress when she attended the AW 2020 show where Kendall Jenner walked the runway. Kylie looked beautiful in the outfit and photos of her wearing the miniskirt are becoming viral on social media this weekend. While rumors circulate that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may meet soon, there is no doubt that she has been showing him what he is missing. Kylie looked beautiful with her ebony tufts piled high in a high ponytail with loose tendrils that framed her face. Although I didn't have an appointment with her, Kylie fans were delighted to see her look so beautiful and many can't stop talking about a possible meeting with Travis!

Kylie combined the dress with golden heels and a Tom Ford bag. The geometric design of the dress adds to its style. The dress featured bright silver circular sequins. The upper part of the dress featured a black open circular mesh panel.

%MINIFYHTML9f0db1d43d83cb4277f2210088b039ac13% %MINIFYHTML9f0db1d43d83cb4277f2210088b039ac14%

Kylie's makeup was sharp and seemed natural. His face was a golden bronze color and perfectly contoured. The pink blush adorned her cheeks, while a darker pink color was chosen for Kylie's bright lips. His eyebrows were perfectly arched and his brown eyes were framed under a thick layer of long eyelashes.

%MINIFYHTML9f0db1d43d83cb4277f2210088b039ac15% %MINIFYHTML9f0db1d43d83cb4277f2210088b039ac16%

You can see a photo that Tom Ford shared with Kylie wearing the dress below.

Kylie is also showing her assets in some new photos from her Playboy session. Kylie shared photos that Travis Scott took for the Playboy site in 2019, but he had not publicly revealed the photos he recently uploaded to his Instagram account, where he has 161.6 million followers.

Selena Gomez remains one of the most followed Instagram followers worldwide with 168 million followers. Kylie Jenner is not far away.

Kylie was resting in a comfortable position with her head slightly turned as she looked over her shoulder. She was dressed in a loose and light cloth that showed her assets.

What do you think of the first reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could get back together? Do you think they should meet?

Ad

Are you a fan of Kylie Jenner's Tom Ford dress?



Post views:

0 0