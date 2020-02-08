Kylie Jenner lights up Tom Ford's fashion show in silver dress

Kylie Jenner It brought the shine and glamor.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star drew attention and left speechless on Friday night when he attended the Tom ford Fashion show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California.

For the special occasion, the beauty mogul dressed to kill in a silver mirror-shaped mini dress that shone as bright as the flashing lights. It is safe to say that the striking piece of fashion illuminated the room with its large sequins. The black net in the same hexagonal shape gave the design a bit more advantage.

Tying his lewk, Kylie opted for an elegant updo and fresh face makeup. She got pink blush, matching eyeshadow and soft naked lips.

While it seems that he came to the event alone, he was in good company. A witness tells E! News, "Before Kylie walked through the party, Ciara Y Russell Wilson stopped to greet her. "

Additionally, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey bet joined the fun while the famous family supported Kendall Jenner, who walked on the track.