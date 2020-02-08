Kylie Jenner lights up Tom Ford's fashion show in silver dress

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Kylie Jenner It brought the shine and glamor.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star drew attention and left speechless on Friday night when he attended the Tom ford Fashion show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California.
For the special occasion, the beauty mogul dressed to kill in a silver mirror-shaped mini dress that shone as bright as the flashing lights. It is safe to say that the striking piece of fashion illuminated the room with its large sequins. The black net in the same hexagonal shape gave the design a bit more advantage.
Tying his lewk, Kylie opted for an elegant updo and fresh face makeup. She got pink blush, matching eyeshadow and soft naked lips.
While it seems that he came to the event alone, he was in good company. A witness tells E! News, "Before Kylie walked through the party, Ciara Y Russell Wilson stopped to greet her. "
Additionally, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey bet joined the fun while the famous family supported Kendall Jenner, who walked on the track.
"Kris Jenner was recording a video of Kendall walking down the track both times she came down and she looked very proud," shared a witness at the event with E! News. "He was the cutest. After Kendall got off the track, Kris had the biggest smile on his face."
On the other hand, supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid Y Bella Hadid He also modeled the catwalk in the latest Ford designs.
"Last night- on the west coast of @ TOMFORD," Gigi shared on Instagram, along with a video of the fabulous show. "Thanks forever and ever Tom and @ carineroitfeld- I will never forget your support from the beginning, and it will never cease to be an honor!"
With New York Fashion Week officially in full swing, it's only a matter of time before the Kardashian-Jenners make the streets their runway during the style event of the year. In fact, on Instagram Stories, Kendall posted a quick photo of her at the airport. The 24-year-old model showed her Louis Vuitton luggage in the snapshot.
Fortunately, if you are a fashion devotee, E! The news has you covered with everything related to the catwalk. Read all about the latest updates, here!