Kris Jenner rushes over Kendall Jenner as she walks the Tom Ford track

Kendall Jenner looked beautiful when she walked the Tom Ford catwalk on Friday night, and received a lot of support from the family. Kylie Jenner was there to cheer on her sister, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Kris couldn't help falling in love with her little girl, whom she referred to as beautiful in an Instagram post where she shared several photos of the 24-year-old supermodel. Tom Ford's Fall / Winter 2020 show was a great success with the assistance of many celebrities and, of course, Jenner's women showed their support by taking Tom Ford to the event!

Kendall wore two suits on the catwalk and looked excellent in both. In the first, Kendall wore a long black lace dress that was transparent and had an asymmetric split that ran diagonally from the navel to the left shoulder. The dress featured a large black bow that was tied to Kendall's waist. Kendall looked elegant in the long-sleeved black dress and even the floor.

Kris shared a video of Kendall Jenner walking down the track with the following title.

My Kenny walking through the Tom Ford show tonight in Los Angeles! Awesome @kendalljenner @tomford #proudmama #kendalljenner #tomford # TomFordAW20

You can watch the full video below.

Kris shared two more photos of Kendall with the pure black lace dress. Kendall's hair parted to the side and turned away from his face. His eyes stood out because they were framed with a black eyeliner and thick eyelashes. Her lips were bright pink that accentuated the tones of the dress.

Two additional photos showed Kendl wearing an olive sweater combined with a skirt that had darker shades on the skirt and pockets. Kendall carried a matching olive bag and combined the look with a brown jacket that featured a yellow-green fluffy collar with a matching flower pin in her hair.

Kris Jenner made sure everyone knew how proud she was of Kendall for walking in the show. You can see the photos that Kris shared below.

What do you think about Kendall Jenner's appearance while walking on the Tom Ford track?

Do you like the two sets he wore?



