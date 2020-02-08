Kobe Bryant's family supposedly & # 39; fighting & # 39; for funeral arrangements!

There is a disturbing new online report, which suggests that there is some friction in the Bryant family, about Kobe's funeral arrangements.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife and two daughters. But he has another family. Koby was close with his two sisters, and they are expected to have a voice in their funeral arrangements.

According to an IG blog, Kobe's nuclear family and his wife Vanessa disagree on exactly how to put Kobe to rest.

The blog states that Vanessa would like Kobe's funeral to be in the Catholic church. Kobe and Vanessa are practicing Catholics and belonged to the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach, California.

But the blog claims that Kobe's sisters want a much larger funeral, where the entire city of Los Angeles can be part of it. According to reports, Kobe's sisters are pressing for their funeral to be held at the Staples Center.

The blog states that a source told them there may be a compromise, and Kobe will have two services. There are reports, which came out yesterday that suggest that Kobe will have two services.

Here is the tea they received from a person supposedly close to the Bryant family: