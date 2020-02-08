Kobe Bryant's family supposedly & # 39; fighting & # 39; for funeral arrangements!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

There is a disturbing new online report, which suggests that there is some friction in the Bryant family, about Kobe's funeral arrangements.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife and two daughters. But he has another family. Koby was close with his two sisters, and they are expected to have a voice in their funeral arrangements.

According to an IG blog, Kobe's nuclear family and his wife Vanessa disagree on exactly how to put Kobe to rest.

The blog states that Vanessa would like Kobe's funeral to be in the Catholic church. Kobe and Vanessa are practicing Catholics and belonged to the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach, California.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here