Kim Kardashian shows gifts from & # 39; Fairy Godmother & # 39; Victoria Beckham

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; It is full of expensive gifts by the singer who became a designer when the former London visit with her husband Kanye West.

Victoria Adams welcome Kim Kardashian to London on Thursday, February 6, 2020 with an expensive gift and a collection of goodies.

The star and her husband Kanye west He landed on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and Beckham made sure they arrived in style, giving Kim a pair of his $ 1,300 blue tipless boots, along with items from his namesake makeup line.

One of Victoria Beckham's gifts for Kim Kardashian

"Oh my God, like my fairy godmother," Kim talked about the gifts in her Instagram stories. "I feel so lucky. How crazy are these new Victoria Beckham boots that you sent to the hotel?"

"You know I love some Victoria Beckham beauty products and this new serum she made. I tried it and it's amazing."

Kim flew to London after launching SKIMS, her new line of girdles for women, in New York City on Wednesday.