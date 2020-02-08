Kim Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in the new Skims campaign while revealing his greatest design regret for popular underwear

Kim Kardashian leaves little to the imagination when she shared a new photo for her new Skims campaign. The photo appears at the same time that Kim made a personal appearance in a Nordstrom store that sells popular underwear. While Kim spent a lot of time taking photos with fans, he also stopped for an interview with the New York Times. During that interview, he revealed what he thinks is his greatest regret for the design. Kim said she wanted the girdles to include a "pee hole," because the clothes were tight.

Kim shared many photos and videos of her appearance on Nordstrom and even broadcast the event live on Instagram.

Kim also encouraged those who buy Skims in the new store to share their photos.

Woohoo! Thank you to everyone who showed up to @Nordstrom for the launch of @skims today in the store and online! The success of the products and the brand is due to you, and my team and I are very grateful. Our @skims Solutionwear collection, Fits Everybody bra and underwear, duct tape, nipple covers and waist trainers are now officially available at select stores in the United States and at Nordstrom.com. We will add more stores and new products every month, so be sure to follow @skims for all updates; You will not want to get lost. When you buy @skims in @nordstrom, be sure to share photos and your experience with us online. We will republish all the best content. Thanks again!!! # skimsnordstrom🙏🏽💕

Kim also shared a new photo of herself using her newest Skims products: Stretch Satin Skims. She is wearing underwear as the perfect gift for Valentine's Day and showed a picture of herself kneeling on the floor of her closet while wearing the Stretch Satin Skims bra and panties in royal blue. Kim had her hair in a long braid that covered her shoulder. He looked at his phone while taking the mirror selfie.

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared below.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's Skims company?

Are you going to buy Skims for Valentine's day?



