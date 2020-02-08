Khloe Kardashian shares new photos of True Thompson playing with the dream and only

Khloe Kardashian shares new photos of her almost two-year-old daughter True Thompson, while playing in her crib and with her older cousin Dream Kardashian. In a series of photos and videos that Khloe shared in his official Instagram story, where he has 104 million followers on Instagram. The photos showed True Thompson when he woke up in the morning and fans are going crazy over tenderness. Khloe was demonstrating that she stretches every morning with Baby True, who looked sweet in her Petite Plume Luxury plaid cotton nightgown.

Fans also commented on photos and videos that Khloe shared that they loved the butterfly decorations that adorned the wall behind True's crib. True turns two in April and seems to be growing by leaps and bounds every day.

%MINIFYHTMLd6e539b12644f342fd7136c3f16559ab11% %MINIFYHTMLd6e539b12644f342fd7136c3f16559ab12%

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson separated and have been True's parents. There have been many rumors circulating that the two have met in secret, but at this point, no one has made public to say that Khloe and Tristan have been together again.

You can see some of the photos and videos that Khloe Kardashian shared with True Thompson below.

You may see some more True Thompson images that Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram account previously.

Rob Kardashian is trying to obtain sole custody of his daughter Dream Kardashian, who shares with Blac Chyna. Khloe has promised to do anything within his power to help Rob get custody and often shares photos and videos of herself with Dream. It is clear that Dream has a close bond with her aunt Khloe and her cousin True, and in new photos, Khloe showed that True and Dream looked adorable while painting together.

You can see more photos of Dream and True spending time painting together and having a great time in the post below.

What do you think of Khloe's new True Thompson photos when he woke up in the morning? Khloe used the butterfly filter and True had butterflies superimposed on his face.

Ad

Do you think Rob Kardashian should get sole custody of Dream Kardashian?



Post views:

0 0