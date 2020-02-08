Kenya Moore talks about what it would take to improve her marriage

Kenya Moore is preparing to see her marriage crumble along with the rest of the world at Real Housewives of Atlanta. It is well known that divorce was not his idea, so it is no surprise that she is back with her current ex.

Marc Daly shows viewers his true colors in the RHOA episodes that are currently broadcast. The restaurateur even points out that he and Moore have big differences.

Spectators have noticed that the couple has communication problems and, in general, the Queen if Twirls is a completely different person when she is with her man.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, he was asked if he wanted to stay in his marriage.

"I would like to stay in this marriage because I still have love for my husband, but it has to change, many things will have to change."

The hair care tycoon continued saying exactly what they would need to work to have a successful union.

‘Communication, number one. It must always be respectful communication, even when you are upset, when you are hurt and when you are angry. Whatever emotions you may feel at that time, you should always keep in mind that it is a society and that you cannot recover some things. Once they have been said or done, they cannot be withdrawn. I think being vulnerable, discarding the ego and pride is very important, because you really can't get to the bones of how someone really feels unless they are able to put everything on the table, and be really raw and vulnerable. . And I think the last part is simply loving, knowing that they are both in this association and that they both want it to work and have a beautiful family. I mean, we have that and I would hate to lose it. "

Moore also admitted that if they were together again, there would have to be a full-time move because Marc lives part-time in Atlanta and the rest in New York is not working.



