Kell Brook returns to the beat with Mark DeLuca's KO

Kell Brook rekindled his ambitions to become a two-peso world champion with an authoritarian strike in the seventh round of Mark DeLuca.
The former IBF welterweight king, 33, was in action before his beloved public in Sheffield, England, for the first time in 14 months and sought to banish the memories of a ragged victory in December 2018 over Australia's Michael Zerafa . Brook admitted that his elite level career would be over without impressing against the unannounced DeLuca (24-2), and was launched after a couple of rounds of cautious opening.
DeLuca, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In the US, he was fired and received an eight count after a crisp upper cut from Brook followed precise hooks on both wings. DeLuca's nose was bloody and she was glad to hear the bell at the end of rounds 4 and 5.
Despite the belligerent shots, the sixth was equally horrible for the visitor. A cut left of his torturer closed the show in style in the seventh.
Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year
Brook picked up the WBO intercontinental light middleweight belt, and a British showdown against former organization champion Liam Smith, who saw the ringside, could be next.
Brazil's Patrick Teixeira has the WBO title of 154 pounds and has a mandatory defense against Argentina's Brian Castano to negotiate.