Kell Brook in line to fight Liam Smith in the domestic super welterweight battle? The | Boxing News

Brook stopped Mark DeLuca on his return to the ring in Sheffield.





A clinical end sees Kell Brook knock out Mark DeLuca

Kell Brook and Liam Smith could find themselves in a WBO final qualifier after & # 39; The Special One & # 39; He made an explosive return to the ring.

After a 14-month break, a spiteful Brook knocked out Mark DeLuca in the seventh round of his return fight in his hometown of Sheffield on Saturday night.

Brook now wants to become world champion twice and could face British rival Liam Smith, who was watching in the front row, in a fight for the mandatory WBO place at 154 pounds.

I have fought him and if those fights are something to go through, the fight would be incredible. Kell Brook on Liam Smith

"2020 is the year I become world champion again," Brook said later.

"I don't shy away from any fighter, I respect Liam Smith very much, he boxed with a stable partner in Liam Williams."

"I've fought him and if those fights are something to go through, the fight would be amazing."

"I know he wants to fight. We will sit with Eddie (Hearn) this week. I love the Smith family, but once we get there, it's a business."

"I want to go back to the gym, I want to fight again in 10 or 12 weeks."

Liam Smith is also a former world champion.

While Smith confirmed from ringside that he was there on an exploration mission and open to Brook's confrontation, Hearn further details the plans in the future.

"Brook showed that he still has everything, this time he has the mind, the brain and the engine," Hearn said.

"It's not too late for Brook, he's back and he can become a two peso world champion."

"We have Brook and Smith trying to become world champions, if we can do it separately, great."

"If we can't, they can fight each other, no problem. That would be a final eliminator for the WBO world title."