Kehlani allegedly had a homosexual relationship with Victoria Monet before pregnancy

It is rumored that the singer of & # 39; You Know Wassup & # 39; He was in a polyamorous relationship when he connected with Victoria Monet, who left the closet the same year as her.

Kehlani supposedly he went out with his cosignado artist Victoria Monet. The two stars were supposedly in a gay relationship before the "You Know Wassup" singer got pregnant with her first child in 2018.

Their relationship was revealed after Victoria's interview with Gay Times. "I literally fell in love with a girl," he said. "And I had a boyfriend at that time, and then we separated. But this woman ended up pregnant because she had a boyfriend in a polyamorous relationship. There were many things I was going through personally that I didn't have to go through." talk about."

Victoria gave no name, but fans were convinced that the lover he was talking about was Kehlani. The two were close and by chance they clarified about their sexuality in the same year. On top of that, Kehlani just had a baby.

Victoria came out as bisexual in November 2018. She tweeted back then: "Secretly and respectfully I had a hard break this summer, but that's enough. I also like girls. Thank you U, next. Bye."

In her new interview, she revealed what prompted her to clarify her sexuality that year: "My boyfriend still claimed that he was still my boyfriend after we finished, and I decided that I was really upset about that, and I left. Emotionally, so I decided to tweet it. "

Meanwhile, Kehlani came out as a homosexual in April 2018. He told his followers online: "I am homosexual. I am not bi, not heterosexual. I am attracted to women, men, I am REALLY attracted to homosexual men, non-binary people , intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual ".

Kehlani announced her pregnancy in October 2018. The baby's father is his own guitar player Javaughn Young-White. He gave birth to a girl in March 2019. He later confirmed that he was dating a rapper. Yg but they separated after they caught him kissing another woman on a drunk night.

Kehlani and Victoria Monet

Kehlani and Victoria Monet recently made a suggestive pose at a Grammy Awards party organized by CAA. At a different Grammy party, Kehlani also welcomed her ex-boyfriend YG.