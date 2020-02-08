Kandi Burruss took her baby, Blaze Tucker, to the happiest place on Earth

Kandi Burruss spent a pleasant time with his family while visiting the happiest place on Earth. The RHOA star also shared beautiful photos, and everyone was impressed by how big Blaze became.

Definitely we were definitely happy at the #HappiestPlace on earth today! @disneyland was a lot of fun !!!! @acetucker said he definitely wants to come back! #funtimes #disneyland "Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said: ‘Todd is a good father and husband. I can say❤️❤️ NY !! Kandi and Todd are bosses "I love you all," and another commenter posted this: "Beautiful photos! I'm glad Ace had fun! Little Blaze is too cute!"

Another follower said: ‘I prefer Disneyland too! It's much more peaceful than Disneyworld. "

A fan had this idea: ka @kandi, you and @rileyburruss need to hear some of Minnie's ears for next time. And get @acetucker on the buzz lightyear ride! 💖 ’

Another follower published this: "Thank God for his blessings and for you and the happiness of your family."

Someone else posted this: ‘@kandi girl !!! We were there today, and I'm from Bama! I'm so upset that I didn't see you. "

Many fans asked about Kaela, Todd's daughter, and were curious why she "never is."

A diehard fan said: & # 39; she is an adult woman, she doesn't have to be with her dad every minute of the day👏❤️ & # 39; and another annoying fan said this to those who hate: & # 39; Why do people always talk about other people? They are off limits that you only see about fifteen minutes a week of their lives and we make assumptions about what is happening & # 39 ;.

Another comment also answered this: ‘maybe because she is an adult. 🤷‍♂️ I don't know where you were when you were a 20-year-old, but I want to bet you weren't trying to date your parents, something happens that way once you think you're an adult. You are much more interested in your friends, hanging out with your boyfriend, selfies, shopping, etc., as a college student, than you would probably be going to Disneyland with the family. It's just a natural order of things. "

Many fans were excited about Blaze in the comments, saying he is getting prettier with each passing day.



