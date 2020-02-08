Kandi Burruss shares photos of her family fun day, but triggers a massive debate in the comments

Kandi Burruss had the best time with his family, and he wanted to keep his fans updated, so he shared some photos on his social media account. Check out some photos below and see how beautiful Riley Burruss is:

Someone asked: & # 39; Kandi is that Riley standing on your right side with long hair because when she got that height lol Beautiful family photo ❤️Ya Have a Blessed Day & # 39 ;, and another follower said that Riley is so tall and that should try to model.

Many people in the comments were scared when they didn't see Todd Tucker's daughter, Kaela, in the photos.

Someone said: "Todd's daughter always stays out," and another follower said: "Todd needs to spend time with his daughter! No wonder he left!"

A follower said: "That's not why he moved to New York." But she and her dad are working on their relationship. @ todd167 said it himself. @kandi has always wanted to do for her daughter just as she does for her children. Todd just wants me to be a responsible adult. She works in productions. She has a lot to do for herself. I don't think Todd just left his daughter like that and did it just for others. You have to look at it. She was his first daughter. "

A fan does not have the same opinion and said: "Everyone needs to find something to do." Todd's daughter is older and has a mother with whom she also needs to spend time. "

Someone else published: "Beautiful, beautiful family …… May God continue better than all of you in abundance."

A follower said: ‘Damn it, every time @kandi publishes a family photo, the comments of“ where is Kayla? ”They are everywhere. If everyone kept up, they would know she is doing her thing. You are all very worried about her; Meanwhile, none of you are on your radar. 😂 ’

Recently, Kandi was invited to an important event, and shared the beautiful appearance that flaunted there.



