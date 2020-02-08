Kalki Koechlin welcomes the girl with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin, who had been sharing inspiring posts about pregnancy on Instagram until a few days ago, gave birth to a girl. According to press reports, the baby was born last night through the method of water birth. This is her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

While the couple has not announced the birth of their son, it was paparazzi Viral Bhayani who visited Instagram to reveal the news. When sharing a collage of Kalki's pregnancy photos, Viral wrote: "Congratulations #kalkikoechlin. Last night he had a girl (sic)."

The official confirmation of Kalki and Guy is yet to come.

It was in September last year that Kalki confirmed his relationship with Guy Hershberg on Instagram. When sharing a photo in which he is seen with Guy on the beach, he wrote: "It's always Sunday when I'm with my favorite caveman (sic)."

Kalki shared several inspiring posts on Instagram during her pregnancy. In his last post, he talked about love and hate. She wrote: "Love and hate. It seems to be everywhere these days. A worldwide debate. But I don't need to look far to find it. I see this cycle of love and hate in my own family. We curse and shout, shout and break things, until we break ourselves. Then we cry, feel the guilt and look at our feet. We hug each other cautiously, reluctantly love each other and forget quickly until it is repeated again. "

Love and hate. It seems to be everywhere these days. A global debate But I don't need to look far to find it. I see this cycle of love and hate in my own family. We curse and shout, shout and break things, until we break ourselves. Then we cry, feel the guilt and look at our feet. We hug each other cautiously, reluctantly love each other and forget quickly until it is repeated again. Love and hate. A habit. Like two magnets, in constant repulsion. Perhaps the opposite of hate is not love, but understanding. And the opposite of love is not hate, but negligence. There are so many uncomfortable extremes that make us feel that we must react immediately and stop it: close the door, move away, shout at the other person's silence, unleash unthinkable acts of violence. But living with discomfort all the time, as I do now, because it's inside me and I can't escape, I have to be patient. My body demands it, my mind goes out, my heart can only beat. If I erupt, it is inward and I only feel the heat. I feel small, very small, because of the pure mystery and lack of familiarity of the great works that take over me. And so, eventually, I am reduced to small steps, forced to listen and respond, to write down and break years of habit at this time. Today the cycle will not be repeated. Today I will plant a seed, allowing my intentions to become another being, another self, but more conscious, more careful. I feel that this creature, which began as a virus of discomfort within me, slowly threatening my independence, stopping my ability to create or think for myself and eating in my daily routine, is now a mirror of my own insecurities. , an accountant for my fears, a soul that can evolve and grow faster than me in all my years. So, perhaps the opposite of destruction is not creation, but simply balance. And the opposite of creation is not destruction, but constant distraction. Then I sit and wait. Write and read. Try to keep my balance. And breathe. Because that's all I can do well sometimes. #notesfromapregnantdiary # 9monthseries Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph Dress @_naushadali_ A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) in February 2, 2020 at 12:35 a.m. PST

Speaking of how she felt while sustaining a life within her, she wrote: "There are so many uncomfortable extremes that make us feel that we must react immediately and stop it: close the door, walk away, shout the other person's silence, unleash acts of violence unthinkable.But living with discomfort all the time, as I do now, because it is inside me and I cannot escape, I have to be patient.My body demands it, my mind goes out, my heart can only beat.If I erupt, it is internal and I only feel the heat. I feel small, very small, because of the pure mystery and lack of familiarity of the great works that take over me. "

In an interview, Kalki revealed that she herself was born through the process of water birth and, therefore, decided to give birth to her son in the same way. The couple had also decided the child's name even before his birth. The name is such that it works for both male and female gender.

Before dating Israeli musician Guy Hershberg, Kalki married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The former couple married in 2011 but separated after two years. They officially divorced in 2015.

ALSO READ | Pregnant Kalki Koechlin is tired of the weight of happiness in the last photo shoot

ALSO READ | Kalki Koechlin reveals how her family reacted to her having a baby out of wedlock

ALSO READ | Kalki Koechlin confirms the relationship with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. View photo

ALSO READ | Gully Boy actress Kalki Koechlin in #MeToo: I have a big sign on my forehead