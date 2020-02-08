Jumping in cases of coronavirus on the ship poses a critical test for Japan

Japan already had several confirmed cases of coronavirus when a giant cruise ship arrived at Yokohama port last week.
Now, with the revelation that 64 people on that ship have tested positive for the virus, Japan is struggling to avoid a bigger outbreak, even as it prepares to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors for the Summer Olympics that begin in Tokyo in July.
On Monday, the Japanese government quarantined the ship, Princess Diamond, with more than 3,700 crew members and passengers on board, after learning that a man who had landed in Hong Kong on January 25 had tested positive for the virus.
In the following days, it has become an accessory in the port of Yokohama, making a slow circuit to the coast for supplies and then back to the sea for quarantine.
Japanese health workers have examined 279 people on the ship who showed symptoms or who had come into contact with the infected man. The Ministry of Health said Friday that people infected with the coronavirus had been taken to hospitals in several prefectures.
The remaining passengers and crew members have not yet been tested and will remain in quarantine for 12 more days. Some passengers shared their concern about the spread of the virus and the next few days trapped in their cabins.
Masako Ishida, 61, said Friday that all passengers had received a thermometer and were instructed to report any reading of more than 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit).
"We were examined the first day by quarantine agents, but there has been nothing since then," he said. "We are told to report immediately when we feel we have a fever."
Ishida, who travels with her husband and mother, said she was trying to keep calm. But she was also anxious to leave her cabin.
"Nobody leaves their room unless they are in a selected group that goes out on the terrace to breathe fresh air at the designated times," he said, "so I hope the infection stops."
Gay Courter, 75, an American, praised the crew but said he was "worried and upset,quot; about the number of cases of coronavirus on board the ship.
"I would be glad they came and did tests," he said, referring to quarantine officers. “They only took our temperature once three days ago and asked us to complete a form. They didn't clean anyone except people who had temperatures. "
He also noted the possible consequences of a broader outbreak in Japan. "If the people on the ship start to die, nobody will go to the Olympic Games," he said.
The high rate of coronavirus cases among those analyzed was a cause of concern for some infectious disease specialists.
"There are many positive cases," said Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, co-director of the MetaCenter at the University of Washington for pandemic preparedness and global health security.
Dr. Rabinowitz said that given the relatively low rate of evidence among all passengers, it was possible that the cases were lost. "I think this would be a very serious situation for the public health department to be evaluating and doing everything possible to try to limit the spread," he said.
Other public health specialists said it was difficult to draw too many conclusions from what appears to be a high rate of infection on the ship.
"The high proportion might suggest that they were very good at first assuming who was most exposed," said Karen Eggleston, director of the Asian health policy program at the Shorenstein Pacific Asia Research Center at Stanford University. "On the other hand, if there were others who were equally exposed that were not tested, that would mean it would be very problematic."
Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said authorities were consulting with experts about whether they should examine additional passengers. The focus would be on the elderly, people with underlying diseases and those who had been in close contact with the 64 infected passengers.
Cruise ships regularly appear in the news as places where Infections spread rapidly.
They gather thousands of people, concentrating them in small spaces where they share food, swimming pools and common areas, providing a perfect environment for the spread of infections, said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious disease specialist at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
"It's like when college students return to the dormitories, where we have seen the spread of measles and mumps," he said.
Although viral respiratory diseases are transmitted primarily through drops when people cough or sneeze in close contact with each other, touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose can also transmit viruses, said Dr. Lynch.
The Japanese government has asked another cruise ship, the Westerdam, not to make a scheduled stop in Okinawa. When the Diamond Princess stopped in Naha, Okinawa, last Saturday, some 2,600 passengers left the ship for a few hours and traveled by buses and taxis. Health officials are trying to track their routes.
Japan has also recorded 25 cases of coronavirus infections among citizens who had returned from Wuhan on charter planes in the last 10 days or who had come into contact with tourists from Wuhan. A charter flight that returned to Tokyo on Friday had 198 passengers on board, including spouses and non-Japanese relatives.
Four of those passengers were taken to hospitals after landing in "bad physical condition." The others undergo health checks at the Center Hospital of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.
Experts said Japan's health care system should be equipped to handle the number of cases in the country at this time.
Around 60 facilities throughout Japan have coronavirus test kits, and hospitals that have accepted patients have specialized isolation units and trained staff members to handle infectious diseases.
So far, among people who have returned from Wuhan, the government is asking those who show no symptoms or fail positive for the coronavirus to voluntarily isolate themselves for 14 days after returning to Japan.
But at least two people who returned on the first charter flight refused to take a test.
Determining whether quarantines should be ordered or simply requesting voluntary isolation can be a difficult decision for officials.
"Someone will have to weigh both the public health consequences of requiring that hundreds of people be quarantined and the political consequences," said Timothy Brewer, a professor at the medical and public health schools at the University of California, Los Angeles. "Most people who end up in quarantine have probably not been exposed and do not have the disease, so they are restricting the civil liberties of many people."
For now, experts said it was not necessary to close schools, cancel all concerts and sporting events, or order workers to stay at home. But such measures should be part of an evolving decision, said Dr. Eggleston, of the Stanford health policy program.
"It is the responsibility of people to consider not only their own well-being but also that of those around them," he added. "Share information, report symptoms, send tests and quarantines, and empathize and support those who do it on behalf of the community."
Hisako Ueno, Isabella Kwai and Roni Rabin contributed reports.