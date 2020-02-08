Jumping in cases of coronavirus on the ship poses a critical test for Japan

Japanese health workers have examined 279 people on the ship who showed symptoms or who had come into contact with the infected man. The Ministry of Health said Friday that people infected with the coronavirus had been taken to hospitals in several prefectures.

The remaining passengers and crew members have not yet been tested and will remain in quarantine for 12 more days. Some passengers shared their concern about the spread of the virus and the next few days trapped in their cabins.

Masako Ishida, 61, said Friday that all passengers had received a thermometer and were instructed to report any reading of more than 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit).

"We were examined the first day by quarantine agents, but there has been nothing since then," he said. "We are told to report immediately when we feel we have a fever."

Ishida, who travels with her husband and mother, said she was trying to keep calm. But she was also anxious to leave her cabin.

"Nobody leaves their room unless they are in a selected group that goes out on the terrace to breathe fresh air at the designated times," he said, "so I hope the infection stops."

Gay Courter, 75, an American, praised the crew but said he was "worried and upset,quot; about the number of cases of coronavirus on board the ship.

"I would be glad they came and did tests," he said, referring to quarantine officers. “They only took our temperature once three days ago and asked us to complete a form. They didn't clean anyone except people who had temperatures. "

He also noted the possible consequences of a broader outbreak in Japan. "If the people on the ship start to die, nobody will go to the Olympic Games," he said.