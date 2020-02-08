Josh Kelly vs. David Avanesyan confirmed for March 28 live on Sky Sports | Boxing News







Josh Kelly will face the toughest test of his career against David Avanesyan on March 28 at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports.

Undefeated prospect Kelly will compete for the much more experienced European welterweight championship against Avanesyan.

Russia's 30-fight veteran Avanesyan won three fights for detention in 2019, so it will represent an important step for the talented Kelly.

Kelly, the 2016 Rio Olympic at Sunderland, is undefeated in 11 professional fights.

Kelly said: "It's a good opportunity to silence those who doubt. He is now the favorite. He has shown how good he is in the last three fights."

"It will be a good fight, but one in which I am calmly sure."

"I feel excited. I feel like this is a turning point in my career. If I win, when I win, I take it to the next level. A lot in the future is in this fight."

"Two fights ago I fought Ray Robinson, which was a big step forward. I don't think people realized how big that step was, but now I'm fighting Avanesyan, I should get the credit I deserve." "

Avanesyan said: "I have unfinished business with Josh Kelly. I am delighted that the fight has finally taken place and I will have the opportunity to inflict a first defeat in his professional career."

"As British fans know, I will fight anyone anywhere and I decided to give them a great show in every fight, since they treat me so well and I love them."

"After dealing with Kelly, I want Eddie to give me a chance for the world title so I can become a world champion twice and secure the future of my family."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is just a brilliant fight: absolute time to swim or sink.

"Avanesyan is a world-class welterweight that is in the top 10 of all governing bodies, but for every great Olympic prospect comes judgment day and this is all for Josh Kelly. The fight that could make him a true star and a legitimate world title contender. It's the final stage, the ultimate test, don't miss it. "

Adam Smith, director of boxing development at Sky Sports, said: "Josh Kelly is one of the most popular talents in British boxing, and now he has the perfect platform to show his dazzling skills against David Avanesyan.

"We have followed Josh's career since he became a professional, but this is a real litmus test against the dangerous European champion."

"Josh is part of a red-hot welterweight division, brimming with big names, and we're eager to see PBK turn on O2 on March 28."