Jon Jones vs. Dominic Reyes live scores, updates, UFC summary 247

The fighter that many experts consider to be the best mixed martial arts fighter of all time begins his 2020 campaign on Saturday, February 8. Jon "Bones,quot; Jones defends his light heavyweight title against No. 4 Dominick Reyes at the UFC 247 main event at the Toyota Center in Houston. The co-main event presents another championship issue when Valentina Shevchenko puts the female flyweight belt on the line in front of Katlyn Chookagian, number 1 in the ranking.

Jones (25-1, one without competition) returns after going 2-0 in 2019, with a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith at UFC 235 and a split decision victory against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in one of the best fights of the year. UFC 247 marks Jones' fourth contest in 14 months. Jones joked on Monday at the "Ariel Helwani MMA Show,quot; that if he manages with Reyes, he would seek to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for his next fight.

On the road to Jones' mission is Reyes (30-0), 30, who last fought in October, when former middleweight champion Chris Weidman finished in less than two minutes. From his six UFC contests, Reyes & # 39; the winner emerged four times by arrest.

Can Reyes become the first person to really beat Jones? Or does Jones continue his domain at 205 pounds?

UFC 247 live scores, updates

Stay locked as Sporting News will have live coverage of UFC 247 as we approach the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Results of the UFC 247 billboard

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono by knockout at 0:27 of the first round; Welterweight

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns for TKO at 1:41 of the second round TKO; Bantamweight

Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte through TKO at 0:38 of the first round; Bantmaweight

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martínez by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28); Bantamweight

Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27); Featherweight

UFC 247 Fight Card

Principal card

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominic Reyes for Jones light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian for the Shevchenko female flyweight title

Juan Adams against Justin Tafa; Heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić against Dan Ige; Featherweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi; Heavyweight

Preliminary Card