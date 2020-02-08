Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara participate in Jane Fonda's protest about climate change in Los Angeles

WENN / Avalon / FayesVision

Friday's first fire drill demonstration outside Washington, D.C., also features the assistance of Kate Mara, Moby, Marisa Tomei, Amber Valletta and the actress of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; Bonnie Wright

Oscar favorite Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancee Rooney mara United Jane Fonda for Friday's latest environmental protest of the Hollywood veteran's fire drill in Los Angeles.

The stars gathered at City Hall on Friday afternoon (February 7) for the first Fonda rally organized outside of Washington, DC.

Mara actress's sister, Kate Mara, Moby, Marisa Tomei, Valletta Amberand star of "Harry Potter" Bonnie wright They were also seen among the activists, who heard Fonda call for more ecological protests and declared: "This is the first line of the climate crisis. We already have more fossil fuel projects underway than the planet can sustain."

Jane launched the weekly protests in Washington DC last year (19) and found himself behind bars multiple times for refusing to obey the requests of police officers to move forward. She was not arrested for civil disobedience in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Joaquin, who is nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, has been extremely active among the awards shows: on Sunday (February 2), before his victory at the BATFA, he joined Animal Equality activists in London as they displayed a huge banner on the Tower Bridge of the city, which said: & # 39; Industrial agriculture is destroying our planet. Let's go vegan & # 39 ;. He also participated in a vigil for pigs slaughtered in Los Angeles hours after his Screen Actors Guild Awards last month (January).

Upon taking the stage at Friday's fire drill protest, the actor introduced teenage activist Nalleli Cobo, calling her "our future president" and adding: "She is an environmental justice activist who has been using the power of her voice and the trauma of his life. " experience to fight a powerful polluter. "