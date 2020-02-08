Jim Carrey Scared by Amazon Alexa Virtual Assistant

%MINIFYHTML35e9e3f140a8209a86822175f541ea8811% %MINIFYHTML35e9e3f140a8209a86822175f541ea8812%

Despite playing a scientist in his latest film, the actor of & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; He reveals that he feels uncomfortable with artificial intelligence and is scared by Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa.

Up News Info –

Jim Carrey He is not a fan of artificial intelligence.

The actor admitted that he is uncomfortable with technology while promoting his new "Sonic the Hedgehog"movie, telling The Project," I don't know about you, but (Amazon's virtual assistant) Alexa scares me a bit. "

"Soon he will be floating around the room saying: & # 39; No, not like this & # 39;" added the funny man.

Jim appears in the new movie as the iconic villain, Dr. Robotnik, a crazy scientific character who appears in classic video games, and is known for his equally ridiculous and technologically advanced evil plans.

"I was having a lot of fun. You know, I was really happy to do absolute madness again," the star explained. "I also love the character because it is a bit innovative in a sense. I mean, it is A.I."

"Sonic the Hedgehog" follows the iconic blue hedgehog, expressed by Ben schwartz, while trying to navigate the Earth with his friend Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.

The movie hits theaters on February 13, 2020.