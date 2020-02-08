Jennifer Lopez shares a motivational message behind Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez He is making things clear in his performance in the 2020 Super Bowl.

It's hard to believe that she and a week ago Shakira closes in Miami with an epic part-time performance, which presented dazzling attire changes, great surprises for guests (such as Bad bunny Y J Balvin), powerful political statements and much more.

%MINIFYHTMLc2e5e928a3ff1c81f93e9a7329e5a4ba11% %MINIFYHTMLc2e5e928a3ff1c81f93e9a7329e5a4ba12%

Despite the iconic show, which also marked the first time two Latinas led a part-time performance in the Super Bowl, some people were not delighted with it. Many claimed that the program was not child friendly and was over-sexualized.

However, J.Lo is making it clear that the message behind his performance was intended to enhance.

"It was an incredible moment for us," he told E! News at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, which aired on IFC. "The message was really about women and Latinos raising their voices and taking a step forward. And not being afraid to defend themselves."