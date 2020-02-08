Jennifer Lopez shares a motivational message behind Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez He is making things clear in his performance in the 2020 Super Bowl.
It's hard to believe that she and a week ago Shakira closes in Miami with an epic part-time performance, which presented dazzling attire changes, great surprises for guests (such as Bad bunny Y J Balvin), powerful political statements and much more.
Despite the iconic show, which also marked the first time two Latinas led a part-time performance in the Super Bowl, some people were not delighted with it. Many claimed that the program was not child friendly and was over-sexualized.
However, J.Lo is making it clear that the message behind his performance was intended to enhance.
"It was an incredible moment for us," he told E! News at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, which aired on IFC. "The message was really about women and Latinos raising their voices and taking a step forward. And not being afraid to defend themselves."
the Hustlers The actress explained that she wanted her part-time performance to be meaningful and special for her 11-year-old daughter as well. Emme Maribel Muñiz, who joined her and Shakira on stage that Sunday.
"Everything I want to convey to me not only to my daughter, but to all the little girls in that scenario … (is) to be proud of who you are, speak for yourself, know your worth and your value," Lopez said . "That was the message. I think for women everywhere, that was the message."
He added that acting with his 11-year-old daughter was a dream come true. "It is true love, it is what it is," he shared.
Adding: "And I think that translated that night. That's what it is about, spreading a message about love and unity. It was a celebration."
On Friday night, the 50-year-old singer opened for Jimmy Fallon about her baby and how natural it was during her performance.
"It doesn't leave in your mind how big it is (the performance) or how it scares you. That's what you have to do when you're up there, you know, you have to (have) control." J.Lo told the host about The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
"She has that gene, that gene from & # 39; I'm comfortable up here … & # 39; I wish I felt more like her," he continued. "She has a good time and would never force her to do it if she ever bothered her in any way."
