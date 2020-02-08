Jennifer Lopez cries reflecting on her part-time Super Bowl show

It has been almost a week since Super Bowl LIV and, although many of us have forgotten what the team won, let alone who played, one thing we will not forget for a long time is that performance part-time show that Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira to put on.
From fashion to subtle but powerful political statements, pole dance, Shakira's viral moment, surprise performances by Bad bunny Y J Balvin, to the powerful tribute to Latin culture on a global stage: there was a lot to unpack when it came to this year's halftime show.
There were also many people who found that J. Lo and Shakira's performance was too sexualized and far from being family friendly.
But J.Lo said he just wanted to portray that "women are on top of the world right now."
On Friday, February 7, Hustlers the actress made an appearance in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and gave us one play per play of his performance in the Super Bowl, including the behind-the-scenes details, that incredible performance of his daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz and how he prepared for the show the morning of.
The "Jenny from The Block,quot; singer even had teary eyes as she reflected what the performance meant to her in general.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about his performance, J. called him that moment he made "Waiting For Tonight,quot; on the post a "wink to Hustlers".
"I learned some important things, let me see what I can do." "We can put it there. But I felt, again … it was a very powerful movement. It was like, & # 39; Look mom, no hands! & # 39;"
The 50-year-old singer also shared that her daughter has the "performance gene,quot; and how happy she was to act alongside her 11-year-old son. "She doesn't leave in her mind how big (performance) she is or how scary she is. That's what you have to do when you're up there, you know, you have to (have) control. She has that gene, that gene from & # 39; I'm comfortable up here … & # 39; I wish I felt more like her, "J. Lo said. "She has a good time and would never force her to do it if she ever bothered her in any way."
After playing a clip of the mother-daughter duo's performance, Fallon tells the singer: "You can't stop being legendary! That was iconic."
J. Adds it: "I got excited because we did it, we worked so hard. We started rehearsing in November for my set. It was alone, every day … it's a short period of time. You know what I mean, but there is a lot at that time. But there are hundreds of people, they set that stage in seven minutes and then you got on it and you got excited. It is crazy. Its a big problem. And I'm glad everyone liked it! That's why I got excited. "
Last weekend, before the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, E! Jason Kennedy It will reach Alex Rodriguez to talk about what her boyfriend's performance meant for women who looked everywhere
"A huge moment," Rodriguez told E! News. "First of all, with 60 million Latinos in the United States, it's amazing. Representing all Latin women is really empowering … it's about equality. It's about a lot. But it's just inspiration because I know she it inspires us all. and tonight will be no different. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.