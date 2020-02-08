Jennifer Lopez cries reflecting on her part-time Super Bowl show

It has been almost a week since Super Bowl LIV and, although many of us have forgotten what the team won, let alone who played, one thing we will not forget for a long time is that performance part-time show that Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira to put on.

From fashion to subtle but powerful political statements, pole dance, Shakira's viral moment, surprise performances by Bad bunny Y J Balvin, to the powerful tribute to Latin culture on a global stage: there was a lot to unpack when it came to this year's halftime show.

%MINIFYHTMLaae2eed401e4ca2363c53b555be341e311% %MINIFYHTMLaae2eed401e4ca2363c53b555be341e312%

There were also many people who found that J. Lo and Shakira's performance was too sexualized and far from being family friendly.

But J.Lo said he just wanted to portray that "women are on top of the world right now."

On Friday, February 7, Hustlers the actress made an appearance in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and gave us one play per play of his performance in the Super Bowl, including the behind-the-scenes details, that incredible performance of his daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz and how he prepared for the show the morning of.

The "Jenny from The Block,quot; singer even had teary eyes as she reflected what the performance meant to her in general.