Jenna Dewan legally presents the name Tatum, are you preparing to marry Steve Kazee?

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have finalized their unpleasant divorce and have apparently solved all their custody issues related to their daughter Everly. But now, according to a new report, Dewan has submitted an emergency request to leave the Tatum and legally change his name to Jenna Dewan. Could this mean that Dewan is ready to marry her boyfriend, Steve Kazee?

According to The explosion, the Flirty dance The hostess went to court last week to ask a judge if she could get rid of "Tatum,quot; and return to her maiden name. The presentation was ex parte, which in the courts of California translates into an emergency request in an attempt to have something decided quite quickly.

As fans know, Dewan and Kazee started dating in October 2018, which was the same month that Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum. Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in the spring of that year. When she continued with Kazee, he continued with singer Jessie J.

The division eventually became unpleasant due to custody problems with their daughter. At the same time, Dewan announced that he was expecting a baby with Kazee, and that he is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

The legal presentation to change his name has caused rumors that Dewan is ready to marry Kazee. And, the ex parte presentation could mean that you want to get married before giving birth to baby number two.

Another possibility is that when Dewan gives birth, he wants to make sure that his name on the baby's birth certificate is "Dewan,quot; and not "Tatum."

Jenna Dewan has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, and recently posed for a beautiful photo shoot to show her belly during her last trimester. Dewan wore many white lace during filming, which looked a lot like a wedding dress. But, neither Dewan nor Kazee have said anything about a wedding … yet.

As for the separation of Dewan and Tatum, they agreed to 50/50 custody of their daughter, and also agreed to keep Everly out of advertising campaigns on social media. Instead, they are only allowed to post family photos while avoiding the for-profit publications they present to their daughter.

Channing Tatum also rekindled his affair with Jessie J. after they separated briefly in December.



