JayDaYoungan's arrest photo appears after he hid in the attic amid accusations of domestic abuse

%MINIFYHTMLb56e4b0548b26aee76ffb81987cd29e811% %MINIFYHTMLb56e4b0548b26aee76ffb81987cd29e812%

Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; 23 Island & # 39 ;, whose real name is Javarious Scott, was arrested by the police while hiding in the attic after hitting his pregnant girlfriend.

Up News Info –

JayDaYoungan also known as Javarious Scott has been arrested for alleged domestic violence. The rapper was found hiding in the attic on Thursday, February 6, when police executed an arrest warrant for a felony against the star born in Louisiana.

The Office of the Agent of Enclosure 4 shared images of his arrest in his social media accounts. "#BREAKING Javorius Scott AKA @ JayDaYoungan arrested for family domestic abuse order in North Harris County this afternoon for @ Pct4Constable," reads the photo caption of the Twitter post. "He is accused of hitting a pregnant woman. They told me they found him hiding in an attic. Sources tell me that cash was also seized from the house."

%MINIFYHTMLb56e4b0548b26aee76ffb81987cd29e813% %MINIFYHTMLb56e4b0548b26aee76ffb81987cd29e814%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLb56e4b0548b26aee76ffb81987cd29e815% %MINIFYHTMLb56e4b0548b26aee76ffb81987cd29e816%

Police reportedly found several firearms and $ 24,000 in cash at home in the 1400 block of Rocky Glen Lane. Apparently, he also possessed numerous illicit substances, such as oxycodone, promethazine and marijuana.

<br />

Following the findings at his home, JayDaYoungan now faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The Harris County Sheriff's Office website confirms that he is still in custody. Your bonus was set at $ 20,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, February 10.

<br />

JayDaYoungan has been accused of hitting his pregnant girlfriend. However, no details on the alleged assault have been disclosed.

This is not the first time JayDaYoungan has a confrontation with the law. In May 2019, he was charged with serious possession of a controlled substance without a prescription after being arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in Gadsden County, Florida. When they were arrested, police officers found 20 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and oxycodone pills. He was released a day later on bail of $ 2,500, but has not been tried on that charge.

At the end of last year, he made headlines after an online video appeared, showing that he was involved in an altercation during his performance in North Carolina. Someone seemed to snatch the chain while leaving the stage. In another clip that emerged shortly after, someone was on FaceTime while boasting the rapper's chain. "Tell him to come get his shit," the person shouted on the line.

Despite the videos, JayDaYoungan denied that someone snatched his neck chain. "Do not think that the exaggeration is scary of fr, look for the sum and then run!" He wrote on Twitter. The rapper of "Elimination" said that the person picked up the chain from the floor once he left the place, "DO NOT get it, but wait until my safety takes me out of the club, my damn fall and everyone picks it up. H ** a ** s ** t ".