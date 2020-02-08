J,amp;K police record a case against the JKLF separatist group for a closing call in Kashmir

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu

The JKLF party of separatist Yasin Malik had recently asked for & # 39; hartal & # 39; on February 9 and 11 to commemorate what they call: the martyrdom days of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has registered a FIR against the Prohibited Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. (Image for representation: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir (JKP) police on Saturday registered a FIR against the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a prominent separatist organization, after it called for a closure in the Kashmir Valley.

The JKLF party of separatist Yasin Malik had recently asked for & # 39; hartal & # 39; on February 9 and 11 to commemorate what they call: the martyrdom days of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.

Although separatist organizations have often given a "Bandh Call,quot; in the Kashmir Valley, this first severe action taken by the J,amp;K Police against the prohibited JKLF.

Currently, Yasin Malik is imprisoned for his role in the 2017 J,amp;K Terror Financing case, since April 2019.

A leading source in the safety net said: "The FIR has been registered for a bandh call by a banned association and organization."

The JKLF was banned by the Ministry of Interior of the Union in March last year under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The sources said at least four journalists were called to be questioned by the J,amp;K police regarding the "real call."

The sources said that although the FIR was of a general nature, it will include journalists who allegedly sell separatist narratives and also challenge the social media ban imposed by the J,amp;K authorities. However, the four were fired after the interrogation.

For sports news, updates, live scores and cricket matches, log in to indiatoday.in/sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for sports news, results and updates.
Receive real-time alerts and all the news on your phone with the new India Today app. Download from

  • Andriod application
  • IOS application

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here