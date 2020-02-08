J,amp;K police record a case against the JKLF separatist group for a closing call in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has registered a FIR against the Prohibited Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. (Image for representation: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir (JKP) police on Saturday registered a FIR against the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a prominent separatist organization, after it called for a closure in the Kashmir Valley.

The JKLF party of separatist Yasin Malik had recently asked for & # 39; hartal & # 39; on February 9 and 11 to commemorate what they call: the martyrdom days of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.

Although separatist organizations have often given a "Bandh Call,quot; in the Kashmir Valley, this first severe action taken by the J,amp;K Police against the prohibited JKLF.

Currently, Yasin Malik is imprisoned for his role in the 2017 J,amp;K Terror Financing case, since April 2019.

A leading source in the safety net said: "The FIR has been registered for a bandh call by a banned association and organization."

The JKLF was banned by the Ministry of Interior of the Union in March last year under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The sources said at least four journalists were called to be questioned by the J,amp;K police regarding the "real call."

The sources said that although the FIR was of a general nature, it will include journalists who allegedly sell separatist narratives and also challenge the social media ban imposed by the J,amp;K authorities. However, the four were fired after the interrogation.