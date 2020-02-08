It is said that Jay Z will release a new album! (New details)

Jay Z could release a new album, and very soon. His good friend Emory Jones tweeted a provocation, suggesting that Jay and his team are working on a new album, and that it is almost ready to be released.

Emory went to IG last night and posted a picture of grass, champagne and stereo, which suggests that Jigga and his team are in the recording of the studio.

Look:

And what makes the album's provocation seem more realistic is that it labeled Jay Z producer Young Guru. Guru won a Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album for mixing The Everything's Love album by The Carters.

He also tagged fellow rapper Jay Electronica, an old friend and collaborator of Jay Z & # 39; s.

And the last person he tagged was Lawrence Parker, the director of A,amp;R at RocNation. It would be critical in the release of any new Jay Z album. Usually, they only bring the A,amp;R to the mix, when the album is almost finished.