Is Trump's acquittal really a "total exoneration,quot;? The | U.S

%MINIFYHTML7fbc6f4d2d4d51f0c37248d7971e8e9911% %MINIFYHTML7fbc6f4d2d4d51f0c37248d7971e8e9912%

After a two-week political trial, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was acquitted of the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress. Senate Republicans discovered that accusations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political opponent and interfere with witness testimony did not justify the dismissal of the charge.

"I think it's a partial exoneration. Therefore, I will be partly in agreement with you. By the way, I am one of the few people on … Trump Team that wanted witnesses because I think the witnesses would have achieved that total exoneration." said Steve Cortes, a former National Hispanic Advisory Council for Trump's member and Trump's close ally.

%MINIFYHTML7fbc6f4d2d4d51f0c37248d7971e8e9913% %MINIFYHTML7fbc6f4d2d4d51f0c37248d7971e8e9914%

Trump is the third president of the United States to face a political trial and the first to have a trial without witnesses after Senate Republicans voted against allowing additional evidence to be presented.

%MINIFYHTML7fbc6f4d2d4d51f0c37248d7971e8e9915% %MINIFYHTML7fbc6f4d2d4d51f0c37248d7971e8e9916%

Cortes stressed the importance of presidents having confidential conversations with their advisors under executive privilege "is something important, not only for President Trump to protect him, but important for any president to have protection."

The vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power was bipartisan with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney joining the Senate Democrats in a guilty vote. Only Republicans voted for acquittal, and several of these senators openly said that the president's actions were wrong.

"Despite what the Democrats wanted to tell us, that (Trump) supposedly controls Republicans on the hill with iron control, I think we have seen the exact opposite, particularly when it comes to the Senate," Cortes said.

Trump delivered comments after the absolute vote, calling for a celebration and saying he had suffered a corrupt "witch hunt,quot; since the day he announced his candidacy for the presidency.

Follow In the front On twitter @AJUpFront Y Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera