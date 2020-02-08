Is there any truth in Trump's statements? The | Trump's accusation

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has made several false claims about Ukraine and the process of political trial. The president and his legal team have said that Democrats never asked former national security adviser, John Bolton, to testify, that Republicans were not allowed to ask questions during the deposition of the House and that the majority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, called Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president "the most innocent phone call,quot; he has ever read.

"The president's detractors will automatically call him a lie because they want to assign the most dire intention possible," said Trump ally and political commentator Steve Cortes.

Source: Al Jazeera