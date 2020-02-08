Irish producer Randall Emmett reveals that he will need many cocktails and Lala Kent by his side on Oscar night

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent is preparing for her next wedding in April with film producer Randall Emmett. But, the couple has another great event coming soon: the Academy Awards. Emmett was producer of Martin Scorsese the Irish, and the film received a whopping 10 nominations.

Emmett told him Page six this week while promoting the new podcast Give Lala … with Randall That to get through the night of nerves, there are two important things you need: alcohol and your girlfriend.

"I've been to the Oscars a couple of times … but this is the first time … I've been involved in a movie with 10 Oscar nominations," Emmett explained. "I think I'm going to have a minimum of two or three cocktails before I go!"

The 48-year-old added that Kent will have to speak it off the shelf, and then they will go to the awards ceremony. Emmett also revealed that he told his future 30-year-old girlfriend that they were going to enjoy the night and laugh a lot.

Emmett said he told Kent: "We're going to have the best night. And win or lose, we're still going to have a great night and be together and celebrate."

The couple attended the Golden Globes in January, which Emmett described as "a little tense." For the Oscars, Emmett wants to "relax,quot; and have fun while hanging out with "my girl."

the Irish – a Mafia movie full of A-listers like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci – lost the category of Best Film – Drama in the Golden Globes to the World War I film by Sam Mendes 1917.

Both Emmett and Kent are counting the days until their wedding on social networks. The couple will be married on April 18, and last week they both reminded their Instagram followers that they had 75 days left.

"Our moms are blowing us up with things that should be done for this wedding that will take place in 75 days!" Lala Kent wrote in the title of a video showing her and Randall Emmett dressed in a wedding attire during A photo shoot .

“Rand and I just want to get married. If we show up and the flowers are out of place, or they serve fish when we choose chicken, I don't even think we realize it. Rand, I can't wait to be your wife. You make my heart beat, honey. Thank you for loving me so well, "Kent wrote.

Ad

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.



Post views:

0 0