Ireland votes in & # 39; three horse race & # 39; to form the next government | Ireland news

The Republic of Ireland began voting in a general election, with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar hoping to secure a new mandate on the back of Brexit, but voters are likely to judge him more by his national record.

The polls opened across the country at 07:00 GMT on Saturday, with a small number of islands off the west coast that voted on Friday to allow rough seas that could disrupt the transportation of boat tickets.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8f93a0792a8f5331fc356e88dc07d00a11% %MINIFYHTML8f93a0792a8f5331fc356e88dc07d00a12%

Some 3.3 million people have the right to vote to elect 159 members of the Dail, the lower house of Parliament in Dublin.

Varadkar's Fine Gael party has been in power since 2016, but polls suggest they are following center-right rivals Fianna Fail and Republicans Sinn Fein.

On Monday, Sinn Fein, who had been the political wing of the IRA paramilitary group, led with 25 percent, with Fianna Fail with 23 percent and Fine Gael with 20 percent.

The surge of support took Sinn Fein by surprise after it sank to 9 percent in local elections last year.

Analysts say it is possible that he can only get some seats and maintain his position as the third largest party in Parliament.

"This election is open," Varadkar said at his last campaign stop in the western city of Ennis on Friday. "It's a three-horse race, three games, all within walking distance of each other."

Public mood "miscalculation,quot;

Varadkar launched his campaign after successfully helping to negotiate an agreement that dampens the exit of the EU from Great Britain on January 31 avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland led by the British.

An open border was a key requirement of the 1998 peace agreement that largely ended 30 years of violence over British rule in the north, which left more than 3,000 people dead.

Varadkar warned voters that Brexit is "not yet over," while London prepares for talks with Brussels to secure a longer-term trade agreement in record time before the end of this year.

Otherwise, it could present an "existential threat,quot; to the Irish economy, he said.

But experts suggest that the public's mood may have been miscalculated with surveys indicating that Brexit was a low concern among the electorate.

Other parties have criticized Fine Gael for failures in medical care, housing and homelessness.

Varadkar acknowledged that he understood that on Friday. "You want us to focus on issues such as health and housing in the next three years with the same passion and intensity that we have focused on Brexit in the last three years," he said.

Varadkar is the first premier of mixed and openly gay race in Ireland that has come to represent a socially more progressive country after years of dominance of the Roman Catholic Church.

But, despite Brexit and historic votes to repeal strict abortion laws and introduce same-sex marriage, some predict that it could be dating.

"Varadkar is young, he is gay, he seems to be part of the new Ireland," Eunan O & # 39; Halpin of Trinity College Dublin told the AFP news agency.

"However, his personal popularity seems to have dropped, and that of his party has dropped significantly."

Talks

The surveys close at 22:00 GMT on Saturday and will be followed immediately by an exit survey that gives the first indication of the result. The count starts at 09:00 GMT on Sunday with some expected results from the afternoon.

A three-way race led by leftist Sinn Fein is a new dynamic for the Republic, where governments have historically been dominated by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Since 2016, Fianna Fail has supported Fine Gael in the government with a trust and supply agreement that could involve them in the government's perceived failures.

"(The young people) blame the current government and the coalition of parties in the government for this disaster," said O & # 39; Halpin about the housing shortage.

Despite his leadership in the opinion poll, Sinn Fein, who wants to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic, is only presenting 42 candidates and cannot form a majority government, even if everyone wins.

Both Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, a 59-year-old former teacher, are convinced that they will not form a coalition with Sinn Fein.

On Friday, Martin said Sinn Fein, "have not been cleared of their bloody past."

"The only part that can lead an alternative government is Fianna Fail," he said in his hometown, Cork.

However, David Farrell, a professor of politics at University College Dublin, told the Reuters news agency that the elections could be critical for Sinn Fein, which moved younger voters on the decisive issue of the elections: cost and availability of housing. .

"We are seeing a version of what we have seen elsewhere, a growing constituency, particularly among younger voters and those who feel forgotten that the neoliberal agenda has not worked for them," Farrell said.

"The gains that Sinn Fein is making are consistent with what we are seeing in other democracies."

"We just need a change in Ireland, it's very obvious," said Eilis Wall, a 40-year-old preschool owner who traveled 200 kilometers (125 miles) to Dublin from western Clare County on Wednesday to join thousands of care workers Children asking for better state funding.

"Fine Gael really disappointed us and Fianna Fail was worse before that. I'm voting for the change," he told the Reuters news agency, adding that it meant switching to Sinn Fein from Fine Gael.