Ireland goes to the polls in the most unpredictable general elections in years

Ireland has gone to the polls today in what is considered the most unpredictable general election in years.

Political experts have warned that no party is expected to reach the threshold of 80 seats to allow it to govern alone.

Opinion polls suggest that Sinn Fein is on track to challenge the 90-year-old duopoly of the two main state parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Irish Prime Minister and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, faces a difficult battle to cling to power with recent polls that place his party in third place.

Ireland has gone to the polls today in what is considered the most unpredictable general election in years. Irish Prime Minister and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar (pictured) faces a difficult battle to hold on to power with recent polls that put his party in third place

The country holds its first general elections on Saturdays for more than a century.

In the last major poll of the electorate before voting day, Sinn Fein led popularity bets by 25 percent, with Fianna Fail second with 23 percent and Varadkar's party at 20 percent.

It would be a breakthrough for Sinn Fein south of the border if this is reflected when votes are counted tomorrow.

But the odds would still be against their current party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, by leading the next government as Taoiseach.

Irish President Michael D Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins, has already cast his vote in a polling station at St Mary's Hospital, Dublin.

The president greeted the staff of the assembled count and said he was glad that the weather had remained sunny on a day when the Ciara storm had threatened to reduce participation.

Michael D Higgins was accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins to vote at a polling station at St Mary's Hospital in Dublin

The president greeted the staff of the assembled count and said he was glad that the weather had remained sunny on a day when the Ciara storm had threatened to reduce participation. Neither party is expected to reach the threshold of 80 seats in order to govern alone

The performance of the Sinn Fein polls has far exceeded the expectations of party strategists who, after several disappointing elections, only submitted 42 candidates in the race for the 160 seats in the Dail parliament.

It means that even if the game had a perfect race and won all 42 seats, which is an extremely unlikely result in itself, it would still end up below the majority.

No party is expected to reach the threshold of 80 seats to allow it to govern on its own and a coalition administration of a certain complexion is almost inevitable.

But it is believed that Sinn Fein may be unable to find enough left-wing allies with similar ideas to form a viable government.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, both with a center-right perspective, have unequivocally ruled out any association with Sinn Fein.

For any of them, changing their position would represent a great change of direction.

Fianna Fail led opinion polls at the beginning of the campaign and leader Micheal Martin could still emerge as Ireland's next Taoiseach.

The current incumbent, Varadkar, will expect that the economic history of his administration and the management of the Brexit process convince enough voters to renew his mandate in the Government Buildings in Dublin.

However, Brexit did not occupy a prominent place in its campaign that was dominated by internal problems, such as the spiral of rental prices, the homeless number of records, the controversy over the age of state pensions and a troubled health service .

There seems to be a mood for change and Sinn Fein could attract the support of younger voters who want to end the nine years in the power of Fine Gael but are not willing to trust Fianna Fail again after the financial collapse that He marked his last term.

Party leader Fianna Fail of Ireland, Michael Martin (second from left) with his wife (center) and their children when they arrived to cast their votes at St Anthony's children's school in Ballinlough, Cork

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have wanted to remind the electorate of the historical links of the Sinn Fein IRA and, when the campaign entered its final stages, the past crimes of the provisional movement drew more and more attention.

The last Varadkar government, a minority administration that included several independent TDs, remained in power through a historic trust and supply agreement with Fianna Fail.

That historic pact between two parties founded on opposite sides of the Irish civil war in the 1920s took 70 days to negotiate after the inconclusive general elections of 2016.

Ireland could participate in longer government formation talks if this election produces another fractured outcome.

The willingness of smaller parties, such as Labor and the Greens, to become partners of the junior coalition could prove critical.

A new trust and supply agreement cannot be ruled out, potentially a reversal of the latter with Fine Gael supporting a minority led by Fianna Fail.

A solid result for Sinn Fein could even force the two traditional political superpowers of Ireland to contemplate what was previously unthinkable: a great coalition in government.