Ireland 24-14 Wales





Tadhg Furlong is congratulated after scoring Ireland's second attempt

Wales suffered its first defeat in Six Nations in almost two years, as Ireland recorded an impressive 24-14 victory in Dublin.

The last defeat of the defending champions in the tournament came at the Aviva Stadium in 2018 and once again they left empty handed.

Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Furlong's first half attempts scored a Tomos Williams score to give Ireland a 12-7 lead in intervals, a score that flattered Wales.

Josh van der Flier extended Ireland's lead at 47 minutes with a test on a driving maul and resisted a Welsh pressure spell before Andrew Conway crossed late to get a victory for bonus points.

Jordan Larmour crosses for Ireland's first attempt

Ireland dominated the territory during the half-hour opening at the Aviva Stadium, but it took Larmour a moment of individual quality to break the deadlock in 19 minutes.

The right back entered Nick Tompkins and contained three Welsh defenders to score his seventh trial attempt.

It was an extremely gentle attempt by Wales to grant, removing the brightness of a defensive screen resolved during the initial stages, but they responded eight minutes after their first significant attack.

Tomos Williams separates to mark Wales' only attempt

Biggar went on to Alun Wyn Jones and then gathered a lovely discharge from the Welsh employer to send his fellow Williams midfielder, Williams, for a well-worked score.

However, Williams did his good job in 30 minutes when he lost the ball on his own line after Jones had won a pressure lineout.

Ireland pressed the scrum to gain penalty advantage and Furlong passed the line a couple of phases later with the help of Rob Herring and Peter O & # 39; Mahony.

Johnny Sexton converted to make 12-7 in the interval.

In 47 minutes, Ireland finally made his domain count where it mattered most. Having stolen a lineout from Wales, Ireland again opted for the penalty kick and Van der Flier scored from a driving maul to put the 19-7.

Wales did the same at the other end, rejecting a goal shot in favor of a lineout, and dying approached a second attempt.

Hadleigh Parkes scored Wales' only attempt on his Grand Slam-hook victory over Ireland last year and seemed ready to repeat the trick when he ran into a short-range crash ball, only to lose control while stretching to land. the ball.

Hadleigh Parkes cannot keep control of the ball while reaching the tryline

Ireland finished hard and got a test bonus point with five minutes remaining. The replacements John Cooney and Ross Byrne combined with good results, with Larmour turning the supplier to put Conway in the corner.

Wales had the last word, Justin Tipuric landed from a maul on the last play.

The good

Andrew Conway dives to score Ireland's point bonus attempt despite Johnny McNicholl's efforts

Robbie Henshaw led with purpose on his return to the start side and also produced some skillful downloads before his afternoon was interrupted by a failed HIA.

The Welsh captain, Jones, also showed great handling, as he sought to unload at every opportunity, but the visitors were frustrated by the collapse by the excellent CJ Stander, who won three rotation penalties, although the man of the match was defeated In the last minute. .

CJ Stander was the king of Irish billing

Ireland remained at the forefront in betting with Sexton, Conway and Larmour producing some perfect kicks.

There was a great set-piece battle, Wales won a scrum penalty on its own five-meter line against an Irish pitch, but the hosts won the promotion as the game progressed.

The bad

Wales was well hit

Wayne Pivac will be furious over the soft nature of Ireland's first attempt. Wales had six defenders of the three Irish attackers on the right flank, but Larmour somehow found the way.

Having been deprived of possession for long periods, Wales finally enjoyed a period of pressure in the middle of the second half. A series of penalties were imposed when they set up camp in Ireland 22, but the hosts won a scrum penalty and survived.

The fact that Ireland did not convert the territory into points during the first half hour seemed to be expensive, but Andy Farrell's men finally found a way through the red wall.

Game statistics

Game Tweets

People will talk about contentious decisions, but Ireland was the best team and deserved the victory. Wales was his worst enemy with mistakes that paved the way for the four Irish attempts. The narrowness and fragility in defense is a real concern. – Simon Thomas (@simonrug) February 8, 2020