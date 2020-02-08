Inside the surprisingly normal world of Dannielynn Birkhead

%MINIFYHTML0da9f0af8e1492a29e7fb6490378219f11% %MINIFYHTML0da9f0af8e1492a29e7fb6490378219f12%

It may be appropriate how much Dannielynn Birkhead He loves roller coasters when he considers the tedious ups and downs that marked his first year of life.

There was the premature death of half brother Daniel Smith, who suffered an overdose while visiting mom Anna Nicole Smith and his newborn daughter in a hospital in the Bahamas, and the mysteriously similar death of the former major of life Playboy Model only a few months later. And, of course, the custody circus that followed with the freelance photographer Larry BirkheadSmith's lawyer Howard K. Stern and even Zsa Zsa Gaborhusband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt staking your claim for the 5 month child. The week-long show finally ended in April 2007 with Larry, with the results of fatherhood in hand, leaving Nassau's court to tell reporters, photographers and curious locals who met: "I hate being the one say this, but … I told you. "

So the fact that Larry now describes his daughters as intrepid, the kind of person who embraces all the twists, turns and heartbreaking falls that come his way? Yes, that is verified.