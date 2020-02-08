Inside the surprisingly normal world of Dannielynn Birkhead

It may be appropriate how much Dannielynn Birkhead He loves roller coasters when he considers the tedious ups and downs that marked his first year of life.
There was the premature death of half brother Daniel Smith, who suffered an overdose while visiting mom Anna Nicole Smith and his newborn daughter in a hospital in the Bahamas, and the mysteriously similar death of the former major of life Playboy Model only a few months later. And, of course, the custody circus that followed with the freelance photographer Larry BirkheadSmith's lawyer Howard K. Stern and even Zsa Zsa Gaborhusband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt staking your claim for the 5 month child. The week-long show finally ended in April 2007 with Larry, with the results of fatherhood in hand, leaving Nassau's court to tell reporters, photographers and curious locals who met: "I hate being the one say this, but … I told you. "
So the fact that Larry now describes his daughters as intrepid, the kind of person who embraces all the twists, turns and heartbreaking falls that come his way? Yes, that is verified.
Of course, these days, Larry works hard to make sure Dannielynn's roller coaster attractions are of the literal variety. Despite the strangest events that the fiction that surrounded her birth and the first months, the high school student leads a life that, according to all the explanations, is quite standard for any 13 year old child. In his 10,000-square-foot home in Kentucky, he has a pet lizard, practices the violin, makes homemade slime and discusses with Dad how much time he spends on his cell phone. (She is obsessed with Snapchat, obv.) But the two are still tight enough to plan joint Halloween costumes (in 2018 they chose an Exorcist theme), enjoy family trips to Dollywood and Walt Disney World and discuss the legacy left by Smith , who died today at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida 13 years ago.
Having removed their previous tradition of visiting Smith's final resting place in the Bahamas ("People would always try to catch us in the grave," Larry tells E! News), they now opt for a more discreet practice. "I never want it to be a really heavy day," he says, "so we can get a cake and tell stories. But in our house, every day is Anna's day. We talk about her and remember her all the time."
Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for Churchill Down
Like most parents, especially singles, the 47-year-old Louisville University student says his days are full of hesitations between various roles. "Sometimes you feel like a bodyguard, sometimes you feel like a driver," he joked to We weekly last year. "It depends on what day it is. But my job is dad and I think I've done a good job. He has adapted and is just a normal girl."
Pushed to fatherhood with a DNA test, Larry made some quick decisions to give his daughter a life commensurate with her standard son rather than the existence of a fish tank to which some descendants of celebrities are subject. His first move was to his hometown of Louisville, about 2,000 miles away from the glow of Hollywood. "It takes away the persecution," he told the Today is the show In 2016 of life in the Midwest, "take away curiosity, take away false stories."
In Kentucky, "life has been really great and peaceful by design," he told E! News from last year. "It has also given Dannielynn a great base. He is concentrating at school and has even reached the Honor Roll!"
His next move: make peace with former enemy Stern. As Larry says, grieving parents quickly realized that it was time to behave like adults in the situation and Smith's former lawyer and lover quickly abandoned any custody claim. "He simply said:" Look, you have to get strong. You must be there for Dannielynn & # 39; "Larry recalled in an interview with ABC News & # 39; 20/20 last year. "The minute after the paternity test is over … it's helping me change Dannielynn's diaper, (showing me): & # 39; This is how you feed her & # 39; … she hasn't stopped since."
The couple has really maintained their relationship, a friendship that was once tentative and that became a real bond. "We work on things together all the time," Larry told E! News. "He gives us advice and contacts us. Some people may think it's weird, but he's a good friend and has been a great help."
Elliston Lutz / Paul Marciano / Guess
As for Larry, his paternal instincts activated quite quickly and he learned to listen to his instinct.
Like when Guess approached to ask if the 6-year-old girl would like to pose for the brand that made her mother a family name. Defending himself against critics who rushed to exploit, Larry explained that the period was more about connecting with the mother he never knew than trying future career opportunities. "Dannielynn has always admired her mother's image and … I think this is the way Dannielynn pays tribute to her mother in a special way," he said in Good morning america in 2012. "See the picture of her mother next to her as a Guess girl and say: & # 39; Hello, it was a Guess Kids girl, my mom was a Guess girl & # 39 ;, that could be her only connection with her mother,quot;.
And to this day, it is still a unique concert. "Since then, companies have called me and asked me to model," he shared, "and the answer is no. He doesn't show any interest in that. He wants to be a girl."
Although, lately, the eighth grade student has shown a penchant for acting. "I received an email from his teacher (who) said: & # 39; Dannielynn gave one of the most credible performances of the entire school that was in the play & # 39;" he revealed to Jesse Palmer in a September interview with Daily Mail TV. "If she wants to do something like that when I'm older, I will have my own opinion about it."
For now, however, he is only enjoying the school theater scene, saying it is "really cool,quot; to assume a different identity: "It's like portraying a new person. It's fun."
Because, of course, there are times when it is clear that she is not an average teenager, such as when she sees herself on the cover of a tabloid newspaper in the supermarket line or asks once again "Daaaaadddd, why Can't I have a YouTube channel? "While the other children in his class can simply play on the site to share videos or fantasize about the kind of clip that could help them become viral, Larry has to remind his daughter that posted would get massive traction." I still have to warn him that, you know, your friend might have a YouTube account, but if you have a YouTube account that is different, "he said We weekly, "because people know who you are."
Instead, she frequents the site for makeup tutorials and dreams of one day starting her own line of cosmetics or clothes.
But like any protective father concerned about the unknowns that his daughter could find on the web, Larry limits his access to the Internet, generously posts on his shared Instagram account and avoids most public appearances, except for his annual pilgrimage to the Kentucky Derby. The main event and the night before the Barnstable Brown party are traditions, both because it is the same party where Larry first connected with Smith and, well, because it is close to home and is a lot of fun. "She is my good luck charm," he told E! News at the 2015 event. "She chooses all the winners."
If Dannielynn had his way, Dad would find a winner of his own. One of his favorite activities is to float possible appointments for dad. "Dannielynn tries to connect me," he told E! News in 2013. "She is a matchmaker."
It's not just that she wants to see her father happy and in love more than a decade after her two-year relationship with Smith ended, though she does. The way Larry sees him, he simply craves another female figure in his life.
Not that he is disinterested in finding love
"I've been on some dates," insists E! News, "but I'm not on dating sites or anything like that!" Although the photographer and the house flap voluntarily signed a season The millionaire matchmaker in 2014. It's hard to date as a single parent. Even more difficult when potential brides know every last detail about your ex.
And conversations about Smith are something he would rather leave between him and his little daughter.
They have certainly had some awkwardness, such as when Dannielynn asked why her Wikipedia page says her last name was Stern when she was a baby. (Discuss the facts and fiction on one's Wikipedia page, just the average father and daughter things.)
But above all, Larry likes to make his explanations about Smith and his death as light as possible. "The way I told Dannielynn in the past is that & # 39; your mom took some medications and she … maybe (didn't) take them correctly or the right way, and the doctors couldn't help her, and they tried, "he explained to 20/20.
As for anything I can discover alone, "I have a lock on your (computer)," he said Wendy Williams in 2017. "We sit down and talk to her and say: & # 39; You are going to see these things about your mother and not everything is true." He sees each conversation as a learning opportunity: "I take some of Anna's life and put it in class."
It is undeniable that the teenager misses the mother she never met, who longs for a fuller house that once handed Larry a stack of adoption brochures and said, "Just surprise me when you get home. Bring the best home. ". But he also seems to have accepted the idea that he has a different kind of relationship with his mother.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
He sees her in the hand-made portrait of Smith that hangs in her room with the theme of Peter Pan, in the butterflies that chase her (a family friend who once told her she had spotted some stain her mother sent) and , sometimes, she literally sees her on camera. Watching Smith's music video "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," he reveals to Larry: "She will shout on television:" Kill, queen, kill! "
Its backstory is a lot for anyone to handle, much less a 13-year-old boy who has to worry about things like passing math, navigating the social scene of high school and whether children are disgusting or not. Then, outside of a stay they did in the Bahamas at the end of 2017 to commemorate what would have been Smith's 50th birthday, Larry works to keep the focus on homework, video games and Girl Scout meetings.
"She's a good girl," he says, "and we laughed and had the best moments and she used me up."
Because, like mom, she runs to life without fear, ready to roll with the ups and downs and loops. "I go to the roller coasters of the amusement park making drops of 200 feet grabbing her and she says: & # 39; I told you last time, don't hold on to me! & # 39;", she wonders. "Sometimes you just have to say: & # 39; I have to let you go and become your own person & # 39;". You can only do so much. Sometimes I am surprised at the way she handles things. "
(Originally published on February 8, 2019 at 6 a.m. PT)
%MINIFYHTML0da9f0af8e1492a29e7fb6490378219f13%