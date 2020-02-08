Indore councilor BJP resigns in protest against CAA, says BJP goes against his own ideology

BJP councilor Usman Patel sent his resignation on WhatsApp to the president of the Indore city of BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Party Councilor Bharatiya Janata (BJP) Usman Patel resigned from the party on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Law (CAA).

After giving up all the positions he held in the BJP, Usman Patel told ANI: "The BJP has moved away from the real problems. It is making only community policies. GDP is falling. Inflation is rising, but the party is rising is enacting laws that create a rift between people of all religions. "

"For about 40 years, I worked for the BJP with total dedication. However, I had to resign because with the approval of CAA in Parliament, the BJP goes against its own ideology: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," said Usman Patel.

Although Prime Minister Modi has said time and again that the CAA does not remove citizenship from anyone, but only grants citizenship, Usman Patel asked: "What was the need to exclude Muslims? CAA, NPR and NRC are linked together. "

Usman Patel sent his resignation through WhatsApp to Gopi Krishna Nema, president of the Indore city of BJP.