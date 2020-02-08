India Today-Axis My India survey after the survey reveals Kejriwal's biggest fans

%MINIFYHTML8433d163a0960d75ad74f837cd52401811% %MINIFYHTML8433d163a0960d75ad74f837cd52401812%

With a 67 percent stake, the elections in Delhi concluded on Saturday, and the pollsters are back in business.

The post-poll survey India Today-Axis My India, which has a stellar track record of predicting correct election results, has projected that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal could win 59-68 of 70 seats in the Assembly of Delhi It is predicted that the BJP will be a distant runner-up with 2-11 seats. Congress is expected to leave blank.

Just nine months ago, AAP had failed to win a single seat in Delhi in the elections of Lok Sabha. So how did this transition happen? The answer is found in the details of the post-survey survey conducted by India Today-Axis My India in more than 14,000 respondents.

The Data Intelligence Unit (IUD) of India Today scanned the educational and occupational profiles of respondents and compared them with the post-poll survey of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Our analysis showed that the mass exodus of voters to AAP was more pronounced among the working class and less educated.

Educational voting preferences

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people of all educational levels had overwhelmingly supported the BJP across the country. That was the case in Delhi. Whether illiterate or graduate / graduate, BJP was the most preferred party; The Congress was second and AAP third.

In the elections to the Delhi assembly in 2020, except for the professional graduates (B.E., M.B.B.S., B.Tech., M.E., M. Tech., MBA) that were only two Percent of the total respondents, AAP was the leading part in all educational backgrounds.

The greatest change to AAP was observed among the illiterate and fainting sections of the school. AAP obtained 23% of the votes of illiterate voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The number rose to almost three times 66 percent in 2020.

Also, 8th pass 10th pass and 12th The approved voters also showed a massive shift towards AAP.

