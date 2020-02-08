Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: see all looks

Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, Billie lourd and the host back Aubrey Square They were among many stars who exhibited an elegant look as they walked the red carpet on that blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, a day before the Oscar 2020 Awards.
The annual ceremony, which pays tribute to the best of independent cinema, is traditionally celebrated the day before the Oscars. Wilde attended the event with a half-naked romantic vintage dress with golden feather embroidery. Lopez caught attention with a shiny Valentino top and an orchid skirt. Lourd was all smiles in a black strapless mini dress. Plaza combined a bright red blazer trimmed with black pants.
Other stars seen arriving at the ceremony included Naomi watts, Marriage history actresses Scarlett Johansson Y Laura Dern, Octavia Spencer Y Adam Sandler.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held in Santa Monica, California, and will be broadcast live on IFC at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
See the stars that arrive at the Film Independent Spirit Awards:
Olivia Wilde
The actress presents a romantic style.
Jennifer Lopez
The actress and singer wears a block color dress.
Billie lourd
The actress and daughter of the deceased. Carrie fisher It is all smiles.
Aubrey Square
The host presents an elegant career style.
Scarlett Johansson
The actress has fun with patterns that do not match.
Amber heard
The actress shows a printed appearance.
Naomi watts
The actress looks colorful.
Shia LaBeouf
The actor poses on the blue carpet.
Renee Zellweger
The actress presents an elegant black style.
Rachel Brosnahan
the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel pairs of stars with lip and leather print.
Kaitlyn Dever
The actress wears a floral look.
Octavia Spencer
The actress is all smiles.
Laura Dern and Jaya Harper
The actress appears with her daughter.
Beanie Feldstein
The actress and sister of Jonah hill Poses in a pastel blue dress.
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler
The actor and his wife are smiles.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model and actress shows a bold and sexy style.
Alma Ha & # 39; rel and Byron Bowers
the Honey boy The director and her comedian boyfriend pose together.
Yvette Nicole Brown
The star has a floral appearance.
Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst
The television host and his wife pose on the carpet.
Schafer Hunter
the Euphoria Star walks the blue carpet with a totally white look.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
