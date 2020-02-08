Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: see all looks

Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, Billie lourd and the host back Aubrey Square They were among many stars who exhibited an elegant look as they walked the red carpet on that blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, a day before the Oscar 2020 Awards.

The annual ceremony, which pays tribute to the best of independent cinema, is traditionally celebrated the day before the Oscars. Wilde attended the event with a half-naked romantic vintage dress with golden feather embroidery. Lopez caught attention with a shiny Valentino top and an orchid skirt. Lourd was all smiles in a black strapless mini dress. Plaza combined a bright red blazer trimmed with black pants.

Other stars seen arriving at the ceremony included Naomi watts, Marriage history actresses Scarlett Johansson Y Laura Dern, Octavia Spencer Y Adam Sandler.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held in Santa Monica, California, and will be broadcast live on IFC at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.