Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: see all looks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
<pre><pre>Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: see all looks

Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, Billie lourd and the host back Aubrey Square They were among many stars who exhibited an elegant look as they walked the red carpet on that blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, a day before the Oscar 2020 Awards.

The annual ceremony, which pays tribute to the best of independent cinema, is traditionally celebrated the day before the Oscars. Wilde attended the event with a half-naked romantic vintage dress with golden feather embroidery. Lopez caught attention with a shiny Valentino top and an orchid skirt. Lourd was all smiles in a black strapless mini dress. Plaza combined a bright red blazer trimmed with black pants.

%MINIFYHTML2b3fe6b3193ace99a28ae325436985cd11%%MINIFYHTML2b3fe6b3193ace99a28ae325436985cd12%

Other stars seen arriving at the ceremony included Naomi watts, Marriage history actresses Scarlett Johansson Y Laura Dern, Octavia Spencer Y Adam Sandler.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held in Santa Monica, California, and will be broadcast live on IFC at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

See the stars that arrive at the Film Independent Spirit Awards:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

The actress presents a romantic style.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The actress and singer wears a block color dress.

Billie Lourd, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Billie lourd

The actress and daughter of the deceased. Carrie fisher It is all smiles.

Aubrey Plaza, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Aubrey Square

The host presents an elegant career style.

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

The actress has fun with patterns that do not match.

Amber Heard, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Amber heard

The actress shows a printed appearance.

Naomi Watts, 2020 Independent Spirit Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Naomi watts

The actress looks colorful.

Shia LaBeouf, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf

The actor poses on the blue carpet.

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Renee Zellweger

The actress presents an elegant black style.

Rachel Brosnahan, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel pairs of stars with lip and leather print.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The actress wears a floral look.

Octavia Spencer, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The actress is all smiles.

Laura Dern, Jaya Harper, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Laura Dern and Jaya Harper

The actress appears with her daughter.

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

The actress and sister of Jonah hill Poses in a pastel blue dress.

Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler

The actor and his wife are smiles.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2020 Independent Spirit Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The model and actress shows a bold and sexy style.

Byron Bowers, Alma Har & # 39; el, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Alma Ha & # 39; rel and Byron Bowers

the Honey boy The director and her comedian boyfriend pose together.

Yvette Nicole Brown, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

John Shearer / Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

The star has a floral appearance.

Chris Hardwick, Lydia Hearst, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

The television host and his wife pose on the carpet.

Hunter Schafer, 2020 Independent Spirit Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Schafer Hunter

the Euphoria Star walks the blue carpet with a totally white look.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

See a complete list of nominations.

See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here