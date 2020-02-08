In the picture: British family, including a nine-year-old boy in the center of the coronavirus outbreak

Five Britons, including a nine-year-old boy, have been diagnosed with a deadly coronavirus in France after being taken to the hospital from a ski chalet high in the Alps.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, and his nine-year-old son have been named locally as the center of the outbreak.

The father and son were being treated at the hospital in France last night, along with three other Britons from another family who were staying in the six-bedroom ski chalet at Saynors.

Bob Saynor, 48 (pictured) and his nine-year-old son have been named locally as the center of the outbreak.

Mr. Saynor's other two children and four Britons from the other family were kept in isolation in French hospitals as a precaution.

The stunned locals in the quiet village of Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, expressed their shock after doctors transferred by plane to families outside the isolated complex on Friday afternoon.

A family friend, Louise Gasparelli, said Saynor and his wife Catriona, a doctor, had moved from Brighton to live permanently in the villa three years ago.

The French health minister, Agnes Buzyn, said last night that the five cases of coronavirus were believed to be related to a British man who had stayed there after a business trip to Singapore, where he had contracted the virus.

A family friend, Louise Gasparelli, said Saynor and his wife Catriona (pictured), a doctor, had moved from Brighton to live permanently in the villa three years ago.

The alarm went off in the Alps on Friday when people staying in the large Saynor family villa (pictured) began to get sick.

The middle-aged Briton, also from Brighton, flew back to the UK, where he fell ill and alerted the NHS. He was being treated last night at St Thomas's Hospital in London.

The dramatic development in the Alps occurred as:

Public Health England told a Brighton student to "isolate,quot; for 14 days;

A British family of four living in Mallorca is waiting to know if they have the virus;

Today, the global death toll from coronavirus is expected to exceed 774 people killed by SARS in 2002 and 2003;

China launched an offensive, gathered the suspects of having the virus and quarantined them;

Today a plane commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must arrive to bring back more than 200 British Wuhan virus.

The alarm was raised in the Alps on Friday when people who were staying in the large Saynor family villa began to get sick.

According to Le Figaro, Agnès Buzyn (pictured), the infected Briton stayed in a villa in Contamines-Montjoie, in Haute-Savoie, between January 24 and 28.

The UK patient who arrived in France from Singapore on January 24 had been attending a business conference at a £ 1,000 hotel per night in the Asian country.

A map locator shows the Contamines-Montjoie ski resort in the French Alps

Chris Hopkinson, who lives in Les Contamines-Montjoie, said a helicopter and several ambulances descended on the village and took the affected British.

Coronavirus could be transmitted through DIARREA, experts warn Coronavirus could be transmitted through diarrhea, according to a new study. As of Saturday, more than 700 people had died from the virus, and 86 people died on Friday alone. More than 34,500 worldwide have been infected. The disease can spread among people through coughing and sneezing, which makes it extremely contagious. It is believed that it travels in saliva and even through water in the eyes, therefore, close contact, kissing and sharing cutlery or utensils are risky. Now, researchers have said the studies looked primarily at patients with symptoms related to the respiratory system, reports The Sun. Because of this, experts could have examined the symptoms related to the digestive tract, according to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Of 138 patients in a Wuhan hospital, 14 had diarrhea and nausea before having a fever and difficulty breathing. The first American patient diagnosed with coronavirus had diarrhea for two days and then the virus was found in his stool.

He described the ski resort at the foot of Monte Blanc as "the last place you imagine the virus can reach." The village mayor, Jean-Marc Peillex, said two schools had been closed as a precaution. Because it is the high ski season, the resort is full.

Two of the apartments in the complex were being examined, health officials said, adding that no other person in the village had been affected by the outbreak.

In Brighton, a student of the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy, who is believed to be related to the initial case of Singapore, was told to isolate himself as part of the PHE investigation. The school said they had told him there was no need for it to close.

In Mallorca, a 46-year-old father was quarantined at the main hospital on the island, Son Espases, after he came into contact with a patient with a coronavirus.

His wife and two daughters, aged seven and ten, were later admitted to the same hospital. The four family members underwent tests to see if they had contracted the killer virus.

The ten-year-old boy tested positive for a common strain of flu, but it is said that none of the other three family members show signs of poor health.

The father, who lives in Marratxi, near the island's capital, Palma, went to the hospital on Thursday and told doctors he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus in France.

He was in France between January 25 and 29 before returning to Mallorca by plane. The identity of the person with whom he came into contact has not been disclosed.

Health officials said at a press conference in Spain yesterday morning that only the father had contact with the confirmed French case. His wife and children were admitted to quarantine.

A graph shows the countries affected by the coronavirus at 11.23 a.m. (GMT) of February 8

The results of their tests will be analyzed in a laboratory in Madrid, and health officials expect results within 24 to 48 hours.

The Spanish authorities have said that passengers who were on the plane that the British father took from France to Mallorca will be contacted only if the result is positive for coronavirus.

Five Britons diagnosed with coronavirus in a French ski chalet (pictured) contracted the fatal infection of a Brighton man who stayed at the same resort

The British Alan Steele, photographed with his new wife Wendy, was taken yesterday from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and sent to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Experts say that the difficulty of containing the coronavirus is that many patients have mild cold-like symptoms and don't realize they have the infection, but it can quickly turn deadly

Negative coronavirus warnings from the best experts in Britain Leading virologists and infectious disease specialists met Friday at a meeting organized in a hurry by the respected Science Media Center in London amid the growing outbreak. They made a series of serious warnings about the disease, which include: A vaccine will not be ready until at least 2021

Even if we eradicate the virus in the coming months, it could come back in winter

An outbreak in late 2020 could be devastating for NHS staff juggling the winter crisis

The death of a seemingly healthy Chinese doctor in his 30s increases the fear that he may have the ability to kill people with a strong immune system.

Do not be fooled by a decrease in confirmed cases in recent days; this could be a lack of labor and errors when cataloging them in China

The virus can be transmitted to babies of pregnant mothers during childbirth.

The cases are at least 10 times higher than the 31,000 currently reported

A 747 charted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs left Wuhan last night with more than 200 Britons and dependents, on a direct flight to the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. They will then be sent by bus to Kents Hill Park, a conference center in Milton Keynes, where they will remain in quarantine for two weeks.

In Japan, the newly married British Alan Steel, who captured the virus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, was taken to the hospital. His wife Wendy posted on Facebook: "Alan is fine, Japanese doctors are excellent."

Coronavirus has a 14-day incubation period in which a patient may not show symptoms but can still infect others by coughing and sneezing. It has infected 34,974 people worldwide and killed 724.

Medical workers in protective suits are seen talking while they are at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center on Friday. Wuhan has about 14 million residents, but it is still unknown how many people would be quarantined or where they will be kept.

China has demanded that four types of people in Wuhan be subjected to mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspicious cases, people who have close contact with the previous two and people who have a fever. In the picture, patients rest in an improvised hospital in Wuhan