"I wasn't convinced I could make the movie." – Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll right now. While she is busy with the promotions of her next Love Aaj kal, there has already been an announcement about the young actress's upcoming project. Soon Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai.

The young actress took Instagram to share photos of herself with her co-stars, announcing this great movie. The actress of two films in a recent interview was questioned about what made her choose this project, to which she said: "Honestly, when I read the script of Atrangi Re, I wasn't convinced that I could make the movie. The character is hard to achieve and I want to do an amazing job trying to prove otherwise."

Sara also revealed how director Aanand L. Rai represents women authentically in his film, said: "Aanand Sir represents his women authentically, and that is what attracted me to the film. The cinema is a means of director. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive to the representation of women, but I do not get involved at all in the writing,quot;.

Here is Sara on her way to bigger and better movies.