How not to get sick while traveling

Washing your hands can reduce the risk of respiratory infections by 16 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If soap and water are not available, hand sanitizers with more than 60 percent alcohol work. Here is a tip: Dr. Hertzberg said make sure the disinfectant dries in your hands. If not, germs can thrive.

What about the trays and seats?

"Don't eat off the table," said Dr. Tierno.

%MINIFYHTML67d13bf25b5f7fb8fc3f403d1b12bab311% %MINIFYHTML67d13bf25b5f7fb8fc3f403d1b12bab312%

A 2015 report from the Government Accountability Office found that the crew members had limited time to clean the cabin before passengers on the next flight boarded. Some of the people interviewed by the GAO said employers "did not provide practical training to respond to outbreaks of specific diseases such as Ebola."

And the office warned that the United States lacked a comprehensive plan "designed to prevent and contain the spread of disease through air travel." A bright spot: Fourteen airports and three airlines reviewed had such plans.

So what does that mean for travelers? Some people bring disinfectant wipes and use them to clean seats, tables with trays, bath handles and even vents. The health professionals we talked to said this was not recommended.

Dr. Hertzberg suggested placing sheets of paper on tray tables so that laptops or other items do not come in contact with the surface. She suggested using a paper towel when opening and closing the bathroom door. Dr. Pietro said not to place the food directly on the table. (It must be kept in its container). And forget about using the backrest brackets. A 2014 study from the University of Auburn in Alabama said some germs could survive a week in a cloth pocket.

Is it safe to breathe the air?

The risk of getting an illness from an airline passenger is similar to the risk of getting sick after traveling in a bus or subway, or sitting in a movie theater, according to a 2018 report by the International Air Transport Association. That said, he offered a qualifier: the risk is probably lower in airplanes because they use high efficiency air filters that are comparable to those used in hospital operating rooms. Called HEPA filters, they capture 99 percent of the microbes in the air in the recirculated air and are changed at regular intervals, the association said.

What does not address are the vents themselves, which carry germs transmitted by the hands of people. Health professionals advise moving vents so they blow on hands, not mouth, face or nose. The humidity in aircraft cabins is also low, generally less than 20 percent. (In households, it is generally greater than 30 percent). While this does not pose a serious health risk, according to the World Health Organization, it can cause discomfort in the nostrils and skin.