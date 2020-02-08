Holly Marie combs the trolls of & # 39; idiots & # 39; after being accused of snubbing Shannen Doherty

WENN / Michael Boardman

The student of & # 39; Charmed & # 39; has applauded the enemies who criticize her for not sending a message of love on social networks to Shannen after she revealed her diagnosis of stage 4 breast cancer.

Holly Marie Combs It is done by being kind to Internet trolls. Being accused of snubbing the former co-star Shannen Doherty following his revelation of stage 4 breast cancer, the Piper Halliwell of "Charmed"she applauded the enemies who criticized her on social networks.

On Friday, February 7, the 46-year-old woman went to Twitter to address her lack of public support. "Let's clarify one thing. I don't use social networks to send messages to people I've known for 30 years," he said. "You can. But I don't." A short time later, he posted a video of a kitten hugging a teddy bear with a note that said: "This," he said. "Because Twitter is full of idiots."

Holly Marie Combs applauded the trolls who accused her of snubbing her co-star Shannen Doherty.

She returned to publish another explosion.

Combs' tabs quickly gained support from other users, including one of their former co-star. Alyssa Milano. "I support this 100%," said the 47-year-old actress. Other users responded with comments like "Perfect answer for everyone who hates! People can be so rude and hateful. You are amazing" and "This tweet was not mandatory but it seems that certain people are not smart enough to understand how normal people Act. "

Alyssa Milano supported her co-star.

However, not all Twitter users were so supportive. One person replied: "We know you didn't send anything." Another asked: "What are social networks for?" A third, meanwhile, joked: "Is this my happy birthday Facebook message to my grandmother?"

Doherty presented her last battle against breast cancer three years after she went into remission. On February 4, she opened for "Good morning america"How to share" is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say, "Why me?" And then I say: & # 39; Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us does. "

Rose McGowan sent a message of encouragement to Doherty.

After his tearful announcement, the "BH90210"The star has been flooded with messages of support. Former co-star Milano turned to Instagram to say," I hug you in my heart, @theshando. " Rose McGowan, who joined "Charmed" after his departure tweeted: "I wish you peace and strength on your trip @DohertyShannen. It is an inspiration to many."