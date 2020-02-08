Here is how much Malang earned at the box office on his first day

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, protagonist of Malang, premiered yesterday in theaters. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film received a decent response from the public. The film starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, in addition to Aditya and Disha, is a crime thriller full of power, which tells the story of four people and their emotion of killing.

The movie opened to Rs. 6.71 crore at the box office on the first day of its launch. The film's collections were affected in Delhi due to the ongoing elections. However, the rumor about the movie is really strong among the public and we are sure it will be added to the movie's box office collections. Keep looking at this space for more updates on the box office numbers.

