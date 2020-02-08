Heidi Klum says he was the victim of a violent racial reaction to defend the talent of the United States: "They called me a white woman,quot;

Heidi Klum says he was the victim of a racial reaction after defending America has talent amid Gabrielle Union's claims that the program was a toxic work environment during her one-season career as a judge.

Klum was judge in America has talent for six seasons, and she is still on the panel of judges for the split America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Union and Julianne Hough replaced Klum and Mel B. as female members of the panel of judges in the original series during season 14. And, after their contract was not renewed, Union revealed in November that it filed complaints to NBC about racism and Workplace inappropriate behavior, but she says she was ignored.

While promoting your new series Making the cut at a Television Critics Association event last month, Klum said he only had an incredible experience in AGT He added that he cannot speak for Union, but did not experience the same. And, in her opinion, everyone treat each other with the greatest respect, and she never saw anything that was strange or hurtful.

When asked if he had experienced any kind of racism during his time in AGT, Klum said he couldn't think of anything.

But, last week at the amfAR gala on Cipriani Wall Street, Klum said Page six that the response to his comments on the TV Critics Association was not good for some fans.

“A lot of people got mad at me. They called me, for example, "a white woman," Klum explained. “I think it is important for everyone to tell their truth. I think when there is a story, it should be told. I had a different story. I can only talk to what I saw: it has nothing to do with the color that I am. I'm human, so I just looked at what I saw. "

AGT Host Terry Crews had a similar experience when he defended the reality competition series. He said We weekly In January, Union's claims did not reflect its experience in the program, adding that the host AGT It was the "best experience I've had in my entire life,quot;.

The teams ended up facing their own criticism for their comments, and recently apologized to Gabrielle Union through a series of tweets.

"I told @ KevinHart4real a while ago that I needed 2,quot; to recognize other people's pain. "Now I have to do the same," Crews wrote. “I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize that there are many black women injured and disappointed by what I said and also by what I did not say. "



