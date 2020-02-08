He warned of coronavirus. This is what he told us before he died.

The doctor who was one of the first to warn about the outbreak of coronavirus at the end of December, only to be silenced by the police. He died Friday after becoming infected with the virus, the hospital treating him reported.
The death of the 34-year-old doctor, Li Wenliang, triggered a surge of pain and anger on social networks, and social media commentators demanded an apology from the authorities to Dr. Li and his family.
Last week, Elsie Chen, a Times researcher working with our correspondents Chris Buckley and Steven Lee Myers, interviewed Dr. Li. He captured a patient's virus and was hospitalized when Ms. Chen interviewed him on January 31 and February 1 through the WeChat social media platform.
Here are some edited and condensed excerpts from the interview.
When did you first realize that this new virus was highly contagious? It seemed that he had not taken precautions when he was infected.
I knew it when the patient with whom I had contact infected her family, and they infected me immediately afterwards. Thus I discovered that it was highly contagious. The patient had no symptoms, so I neglected.
On December 31, when he told the people of the WeChat group about the SARS-like virus, did he do it because he had seen the high risk of transmission from person to person?
I suspected that, and it is always better to be cautious and take protective measures.
Why did you suspect so much at that time? Had he already received any news or heard anything?
Because there were already patients treated under quarantine.
Was it at the end of December?
Yes.
Were there other doctors who shared the information and reminded others to protect themselves from this mysterious pneumonia?
There were discussions among our colleagues.
What were they all talking about? How did you assess the situation at that point?
It was that the SARS could return. We needed to be mentally prepared for it. Take protective measures.
Looking back at what happened, do you think the situation would be very different now if the Wuhan government had not prevented you from warning others and sharing the information? Do you think it would have been better if the information had been more public and transparent, for the public and for doctors?
If officials had revealed information about the epidemic before, I think it would have been much better. There should be more openness and transparency.
How did you feel when the police accused you of spreading rumors?
Police believe that this virus was not confirmed as SARS. They thought I was spreading rumors. They asked me to recognize that I was to blame.
I felt that they were hurting me, but I had to accept it. He had obviously been acting out of good will. I felt very sad to see so many people losing their loved ones.
Why did you decide to become a doctor? What made you proud to be one? Can you say something about your family?
I thought it was a very stable job. Lately, doctor-patient relationships have deteriorated. I am happy as long as my patients are satisfied with their treatment.
My oldest son is 4 years and 10 months. The youngest is not yet born, due in June. I miss my family. I speak to you by video.
How long will it take you to recover? What do you plan to do next?
I started coughing on January 10. It will take me another 15 days or so to recover. I will join medical workers in the fight against the epidemic. That's where my responsibilities lie.