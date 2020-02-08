He warned of coronavirus. This is what he told us before he died.

Because there were already patients treated under quarantine.

Was it at the end of December?

Yes.

Were there other doctors who shared the information and reminded others to protect themselves from this mysterious pneumonia?

There were discussions among our colleagues.

What were they all talking about? How did you assess the situation at that point?

It was that the SARS could return. We needed to be mentally prepared for it. Take protective measures.

Looking back at what happened, do you think the situation would be very different now if the Wuhan government had not prevented you from warning others and sharing the information? Do you think it would have been better if the information had been more public and transparent, for the public and for doctors?

If officials had revealed information about the epidemic before, I think it would have been much better. There should be more openness and transparency.

How did you feel when the police accused you of spreading rumors?

Police believe that this virus was not confirmed as SARS. They thought I was spreading rumors. They asked me to recognize that I was to blame.

I felt that they were hurting me, but I had to accept it. He had obviously been acting out of good will. I felt very sad to see so many people losing their loved ones.