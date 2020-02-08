Gwen Stefani blames the disease for the cancellation of residence in Las Vegas

Unable to perform his show & # 39; Just a Girl & # 39; on February 8, the successful & # 39; Hollaback Girl & # 39; He assures fans that he is doing everything possible to return to the stage for the dates of February 12-22.

gwen Stefani He has canceled a weekend show in Las Vegas because he is not well enough to act.

The singer has removed her residence show "Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Saturday night, February 8.

"I am very sorry, but I still do not feel well and I will not be able to perform my show #JustAGirlVegas on Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas …", he tweeted on Friday. "I am trying my best to improve and I plan to return to the stage for my shows from February 12-22. Thank you for all the good wishes. I hope to see you soon in Las Vegas."

Gwen also canceled a Las Vegas show in June (19), citing health problems.