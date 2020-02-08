Gujarat schools to celebrate & # 39; Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas & # 39; on valentines day

The Surat schools in Gujarat were asked to organize & # 39; Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas & # 39; (Mother-Father Worship Day) on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, to "cultivate Indian cultural values ​​among schoolchildren," according to a circular issued by the district education officer here on Saturday.

The circular also sets out guidelines on how to celebrate Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas, and schools are asked to invite between five and ten couples who will be worshiped by their sons or daughters who study there with flowers, vermilion, songs and sweets.

Schools have also been asked to invite special guests, such as local corporations, members of the school management committee or social workers, and speeches will be given that will highlight the importance of the day.

The Surat DEO circular says that schools can organize similar events to inspire students and raise awareness among themselves about the day.

Schools must submit a report to the district's education office with details of the function accompanied by photographs, the circular added.

The opposition Congress criticized the measure by saying that officials were busy issuing such "fatwas,quot; of distraction when they should focus on improving education standards in the state.

"We know the importance of parents in our life and culture. The circular that directs schools to celebrate Father's Day is a way to divert attention from the deficiencies that affect the school system in the state," he said. Congressional spokesman Manish Doshi.

"Instead of issuing circulars aimed at improving school education, the education department is issuing new fatwas. It is working in the direction of creating new controversies. It is a drama because the education department has no direction," Doshi added.